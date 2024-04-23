Sean Elkinton announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Tuesday.

Elkinton is a 6'8 transfer forward from St. Edward’s University in Houston, TX.

On why he chose LA Tech, Elkinton told BleedTechBlue.com, “From the program, to the people, to the city, to the opportunity that presents itself here…everything just felt right!”

As a sophomore in 2023-2024, Elkinton averaged 17.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. The Crosby, TX native shot 55% from the field and 43% from 3-point range.