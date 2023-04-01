Sean Newman Jr. announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Friday evening.

Newman is a point-guard with 3 years of eligibility remaining and will come to Louisiana Tech from Fullerton College in Fullerton, CA.

On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Newman told BleedTechBlue.com, "I chose Louisiana Tech because I love everything the coaching staff stands for, how tight and family oriented the community is, and I believe this is a place where I'll continue to grow on and off the court!"

As a sophomore at Fullerton in 2022-2023, the 6'1 point-guard averaged 13.2 points, 5.8 assists, and 4.0 rebounds in 33 games.

Newman shot 51.5% from the field, 40% from 3, and 90.6% from the 3-point line.

For his efforts, Newman was named the Southern California Freshman of the Year.

