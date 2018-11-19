Let's take a look at the snap count totals for both the offense and the defense. The Tech offense ran 67 plays in the game.

Let's take a look at the snap count totals for the Bulldogs defense. Southern Miss ran 65 plays in the game.

Israel Tucker is back to 100% and played 52% of the snaps against the Golden Eagles.

Javonte Woodard saw a bulk of the action opposite Adrian Hardy against Southern Miss.

Ka'Derrion Mason played a majority of the snaps filling in for Keonatye Garner who missed the game with an undisclosed injury.

Courtney Wallace continues to see his snaps increase weekly.

Willie Baker only played 17 snaps, but his impact was certainly felt.

Heading into the matchup with Western Kentucky next week, it will be interesting to see if some of the young Bulldogs see their snap count totals increase.

