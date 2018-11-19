Snap Count Totals: La Tech vs USM
Louisiana Tech fell to Southern Miss 21-20 Saturday afternoon in Hattiesburg.
Let's take a look at the snap count totals for both the offense and the defense. The Tech offense ran 67 plays in the game.
|Player
|Position
|Snap Count Total
|
Drew Kirkpatrick
|
G
|
67
|
Kody Russey
|
C
|
67
|
J'Mar Smith
|
QB
|
67
|
Ethan Reed
|
G
|
67
|
Michael Rodriguez
|
T
|
64
|
O'Shea Dugas
|
T
|
63
|
Adrian Hardy
|
WR
|
61
|
Teddy Veal
|
WR
|
58
|
Alfred Smith
|
WR
|
52
|
Javonte Woodard
|
WR
|
46
|
Israel Tucker
|
RB
|
35
|
Kam McKnight
|
RB
|
20
|
Jaqwis Dancy
|
RB
|
17
|
Peyton Braswell
|
TE
|
16
|
Wayne Toussant
|
WR
|
15
|
Ceejay Powell
|
WR
|
8
|
DeVante Lovett
|
T
|
5
|
Hanner Shipley
|
T
|
4
|
George Scott
|
WR
|
3
|
Griffin Hebert
|
WR
|
2
Javonte Woodard saw a bulk of the action opposite Adrian Hardy against Southern Miss.
Israel Tucker is back to 100% and played 52% of the snaps against the Golden Eagles.
Let's take a look at the snap count totals for the Bulldogs defense. Southern Miss ran 65 plays in the game.
|Player
|Position
|Snap Count Total
|
Amik Robertson
|
CB
|
65
|
L'Jarius Sneed
|
CB
|
62
|
Collin Scott
|
LB
|
62
|
James Jackson
|
LB
|
60
|
Darryl Lewis
|
S
|
59
|
Dae'Von Washington
|
LB
|
55
|
Jordan Baldwin
|
S
|
54
|
Jaylon Ferguson
|
DE
|
48
|
Jordan Bradford
|
DT
|
45
|
Ka'Derrion Mason
|
DT
|
42
|
Immanuel Turner
|
DE
|
38
|
Matthew Ydarraga
|
DE
|
31
|
Courtney Wallace
|
DT
|
28
|
Ephraim Kitchen
|
S
|
22
|
Willie Baker
|
DE
|
17
|
Connor Taylor
|
LB
|
8
|
Zach Hannibal
|
CB
|
8
|
La'Dante Davenport
|
DT
|
6
|
Ezekiel Barnett
|
LB
|
5
Ka'Derrion Mason played a majority of the snaps filling in for Keonatye Garner who missed the game with an undisclosed injury.
Courtney Wallace continues to see his snaps increase weekly.
Willie Baker only played 17 snaps, but his impact was certainly felt.
Heading into the matchup with Western Kentucky next week, it will be interesting to see if some of the young Bulldogs see their snap count totals increase.
Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech Athletics!