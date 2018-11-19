Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-19 00:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Snap Count Totals: La Tech vs USM

Dfiqzkq6il8zwo8ez8ff
Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue.com
@BCarlisle37
Publisher

Louisiana Tech fell to Southern Miss 21-20 Saturday afternoon in Hattiesburg.

Let's take a look at the snap count totals for both the offense and the defense. The Tech offense ran 67 plays in the game.

Louisiana Tech Offense
Player Position Snap Count Total

Drew Kirkpatrick

G

67

Kody Russey

C

67

J'Mar Smith

QB

67

Ethan Reed

G

67

Michael Rodriguez

T

64

O'Shea Dugas

T

63

Adrian Hardy

WR

61

Teddy Veal

WR

58

Alfred Smith

WR

52

Javonte Woodard

WR

46

Israel Tucker

RB

35

Kam McKnight

RB

20

Jaqwis Dancy

RB

17

Peyton Braswell

TE

16

Wayne Toussant

WR

15

Ceejay Powell

WR

8

DeVante Lovett

T

5

Hanner Shipley

T

4

George Scott

WR

3

Griffin Hebert

WR

2

Javonte Woodard saw a bulk of the action opposite Adrian Hardy against Southern Miss.

Israel Tucker is back to 100% and played 52% of the snaps against the Golden Eagles.

Let's take a look at the snap count totals for the Bulldogs defense. Southern Miss ran 65 plays in the game.

Louisiana Tech Defense
Player Position Snap Count Total

Amik Robertson

CB

65

L'Jarius Sneed

CB

62

Collin Scott

LB

62

James Jackson

LB

60

Darryl Lewis

S

59

Dae'Von Washington

LB

55

Jordan Baldwin

S

54

Jaylon Ferguson

DE

48

Jordan Bradford

DT

45

Ka'Derrion Mason

DT

42

Immanuel Turner

DE

38

Matthew Ydarraga

DE

31

Courtney Wallace

DT

28

Ephraim Kitchen

S

22

Willie Baker

DE

17

Connor Taylor

LB

8

Zach Hannibal

CB

8

La'Dante Davenport

DT

6

Ezekiel Barnett

LB

5

Ka'Derrion Mason played a majority of the snaps filling in for Keonatye Garner who missed the game with an undisclosed injury.

Courtney Wallace continues to see his snaps increase weekly.

Willie Baker only played 17 snaps, but his impact was certainly felt.

Heading into the matchup with Western Kentucky next week, it will be interesting to see if some of the young Bulldogs see their snap count totals increase.

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech Athletics!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}