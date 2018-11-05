Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-05 07:20:11 -0600') }} football Edit

Snap Count Totals: La Tech vs Mississippi State

Xokhqkwnahty1omw7evt
Clarion Ledger
Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue.com
@BCarlisle37
Publisher

Louisiana Tech fell to Mississippi State Saturday night 45-3. Let's take a look at the snap count totals for the Bulldogs in the game.

First up, the offense. Tech ran 64 offensive plays in the game.

La Tech Offense
Player Position Snap Count Total

Kody Russey

C

60

J'Mar Smith

QB

60

Drew Kirkpatrick

G

54

George Scott

WR

53

DeVante Lovett

T

53

Adrian Hardy

WR

43

Alfred Smith

WR

41

Ethan Reed

G

41

Teddy Veal

WR

39

O'Shea Dugas

T

35

Kam McKnight

RB

33

Shane Carpenter

G

31

Cee Jay Powell

WR

25

Justin Henderson

RB

19

Willie Allen

T

18

Jake Norris

WR

18

Griffin Hebert

WR

15

Hanner Shipley

T

13

Michael Rodriguez

T

11

Bobby Holly

WR

10

Praise Okorie

WR

9

Jaqwis Dancy

RB

8

DeAndre Marcus

RB

4

Aaron Allen

QB

4

Abraham Deflin

C

4

Peyton Braswell

TE

3

In total, 26 Bulldogs saw action on the offensive side of the football. DeVante Lovett saw a career high 53 snaps against State.

Let's take a look at the defense. State ran 68 offensive snaps.

La Tech Defense
Player Position Snap Count Total

Amik Robertson

CB

57

Darryl Lewis

S

52

L'Jarius Sneed

CB

50

Jordan Baldwin

S

47

Dae'Von Washington

LB

44

James Jackson

LB

43

Collin Scott

LB

42

Jordan Bradford

DT

39

Jaylon Ferguson

DE

38

Matthew Ydarraga

DE

33

Immanuel Turner

DE

33

Ephraim Kitchen

S

32

Keonatye Garner

DT

30

Ka'Derrion Mason

DT

39

Willie Baker

DE

26

Courtney Wallace

DT

23

Ezekiel Barnett

S

20

Aaron Roberson

CB

19

Brandon Durman

LB

17

Connor Taylor

LB

16

Zach Hannibal

CB

14

Jacorion Andrews

S

9

Kollin Hurt

S

9

Trey Baldwin

LB

8

La'Dante Davenport

DT

8

Tristan Allen

DE

4

Milton Williams

DE

4

Alez Zayed

LB

2

In total, 28 Bulldogs saw action on the defensive side of the football. Courtney Wallace continues to see his role increase on the defensive front.

The Bulldogs will jump back in to conference play this weekend when they play host to Rice. Kickoff is set for 6PM Saturday night.

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}