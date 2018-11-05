Louisiana Tech fell to Mississippi State Saturday night 45-3. Let's take a look at the snap count totals for the Bulldogs in the game. First up, the offense. Tech ran 64 offensive plays in the game.

La Tech Offense Player Position Snap Count Total Kody Russey C 60 J'Mar Smith QB 60 Drew Kirkpatrick G 54 George Scott WR 53 DeVante Lovett T 53 Adrian Hardy WR 43 Alfred Smith WR 41 Ethan Reed G 41 Teddy Veal WR 39 O'Shea Dugas T 35 Kam McKnight RB 33 Shane Carpenter G 31 Cee Jay Powell WR 25 Justin Henderson RB 19 Willie Allen T 18 Jake Norris WR 18 Griffin Hebert WR 15 Hanner Shipley T 13 Michael Rodriguez T 11 Bobby Holly WR 10 Praise Okorie WR 9 Jaqwis Dancy RB 8 DeAndre Marcus RB 4 Aaron Allen QB 4 Abraham Deflin C 4 Peyton Braswell TE 3

In total, 26 Bulldogs saw action on the offensive side of the football. DeVante Lovett saw a career high 53 snaps against State. Let's take a look at the defense. State ran 68 offensive snaps.

La Tech Defense Player Position Snap Count Total Amik Robertson CB 57 Darryl Lewis S 52 L'Jarius Sneed CB 50 Jordan Baldwin S 47 Dae'Von Washington LB 44 James Jackson LB 43 Collin Scott LB 42 Jordan Bradford DT 39 Jaylon Ferguson DE 38 Matthew Ydarraga DE 33 Immanuel Turner DE 33 Ephraim Kitchen S 32 Keonatye Garner DT 30 Ka'Derrion Mason DT 39 Willie Baker DE 26 Courtney Wallace DT 23 Ezekiel Barnett S 20 Aaron Roberson CB 19 Brandon Durman LB 17 Connor Taylor LB 16 Zach Hannibal CB 14 Jacorion Andrews S 9 Kollin Hurt S 9 Trey Baldwin LB 8 La'Dante Davenport DT 8 Tristan Allen DE 4 Milton Williams DE 4 Alez Zayed LB 2