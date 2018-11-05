Snap Count Totals: La Tech vs Mississippi State
Louisiana Tech fell to Mississippi State Saturday night 45-3. Let's take a look at the snap count totals for the Bulldogs in the game.
First up, the offense. Tech ran 64 offensive plays in the game.
|Player
|Position
|Snap Count Total
|
Kody Russey
|
C
|
60
|
J'Mar Smith
|
QB
|
60
|
Drew Kirkpatrick
|
G
|
54
|
George Scott
|
WR
|
53
|
DeVante Lovett
|
T
|
53
|
Adrian Hardy
|
WR
|
43
|
Alfred Smith
|
WR
|
41
|
Ethan Reed
|
G
|
41
|
Teddy Veal
|
WR
|
39
|
O'Shea Dugas
|
T
|
35
|
Kam McKnight
|
RB
|
33
|
Shane Carpenter
|
G
|
31
|
Cee Jay Powell
|
WR
|
25
|
Justin Henderson
|
RB
|
19
|
Willie Allen
|
T
|
18
|
Jake Norris
|
WR
|
18
|
Griffin Hebert
|
WR
|
15
|
Hanner Shipley
|
T
|
13
|
Michael Rodriguez
|
T
|
11
|
Bobby Holly
|
WR
|
10
|
Praise Okorie
|
WR
|
9
|
Jaqwis Dancy
|
RB
|
8
|
DeAndre Marcus
|
RB
|
4
|
Aaron Allen
|
QB
|
4
|
Abraham Deflin
|
C
|
4
|
Peyton Braswell
|
TE
|
3
In total, 26 Bulldogs saw action on the offensive side of the football. DeVante Lovett saw a career high 53 snaps against State.
Let's take a look at the defense. State ran 68 offensive snaps.
|Player
|Position
|Snap Count Total
|
Amik Robertson
|
CB
|
57
|
Darryl Lewis
|
S
|
52
|
L'Jarius Sneed
|
CB
|
50
|
Jordan Baldwin
|
S
|
47
|
Dae'Von Washington
|
LB
|
44
|
James Jackson
|
LB
|
43
|
Collin Scott
|
LB
|
42
|
Jordan Bradford
|
DT
|
39
|
Jaylon Ferguson
|
DE
|
38
|
Matthew Ydarraga
|
DE
|
33
|
Immanuel Turner
|
DE
|
33
|
Ephraim Kitchen
|
S
|
32
|
Keonatye Garner
|
DT
|
30
|
Ka'Derrion Mason
|
DT
|
39
|
Willie Baker
|
DE
|
26
|
Courtney Wallace
|
DT
|
23
|
Ezekiel Barnett
|
S
|
20
|
Aaron Roberson
|
CB
|
19
|
Brandon Durman
|
LB
|
17
|
Connor Taylor
|
LB
|
16
|
Zach Hannibal
|
CB
|
14
|
Jacorion Andrews
|
S
|
9
|
Kollin Hurt
|
S
|
9
|
Trey Baldwin
|
LB
|
8
|
La'Dante Davenport
|
DT
|
8
|
Tristan Allen
|
DE
|
4
|
Milton Williams
|
DE
|
4
|
Alez Zayed
|
LB
|
2
In total, 28 Bulldogs saw action on the defensive side of the football. Courtney Wallace continues to see his role increase on the defensive front.
The Bulldogs will jump back in to conference play this weekend when they play host to Rice. Kickoff is set for 6PM Saturday night.
Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month.