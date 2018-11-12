Ticker
Snap Count Totals: La Tech vs Rice

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue.com
@BCarlisle37
Publisher

Louisiana Tech defeated Rice 28-13 Saturday night to move to 7-3 overall and 5-1 in Conference USA play.

Let's take a look at the snap count total for the Bulldogs against the Owls.

First up, the offense.

There were 70 offensive snaps in the victory for Louisiana Tech.


La Tech Offense
Player Position Snap Count Total

Drew Kirkpatrick

G

70

J'Mar Smith

QB

70

Adrian Hardy

WR

69

Kody Russey

C

69

O'Shea Dugas

T

63

Ethan Reed

G

62

Teddy Veal

WR

61

Alfred Smith

WR

56

Michael Rodriguez

T

53

Jaqwis Dancy

RB

46

George Scott

WR

26

Hanner Shipley

T

23

Bobby Holly

WR

20

Praise Okorie

WR

17

Kam McKnight

RB

13

Javonte Woodard

WR

12

Wayne Toussant

WR

10

Israel Tucker

RB

9

DeVante Lovett

T

9

Shane Carpenter

G

7

Justin Henderson

RB

2

Abraham Deflin

C

1

With Tech so banged up at wide receiver, Adrian Hardy continues to see a tremendous amount of snaps.

Next up, the defense.

Rice ran 64 snaps in the game.

Louisiana Tech Defense 
Player Position Snap Count Total

Jordan Baldwin

S

61

Amik Robertson

CB

59

Collin Scott

LB

56

L'Jarius Sneed

CB

54

James Jackson

LB

54

Darryl Lewis

S

52

Dae'Von Washington

LB

44

Jordan Bradford

DT

42

Jaylon Ferguson

DE

41

Immanuel Turner

DE

40

Keonatye Garner

DT

34

Matthew Ydarraga

DE

27

Ka'Derrion Mason

DT

24

Willie Baker

DE

23

Connor Taylor

LB

15

Courtney Wallace

DT

15

Ephraim Kitchen

S

14

Zach Hannibal

CB

14

Ezekiel Barnett

LB

10

La'Dante Davenport

DT

5

Brandon Durman

LB

5

Aaron Roberson

CB

5

Trey Baldwin

LB

4

Kollin Hurt

S

3

With the injury to Daniel Lewis, Jordan Baldwin has emerged at safety and rarely comes off the field.

Collin Scott continues to play well at linebacker for the Bulldogs.

{{ article.author_name }}