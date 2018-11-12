Snap Count Totals: La Tech vs Rice
Louisiana Tech defeated Rice 28-13 Saturday night to move to 7-3 overall and 5-1 in Conference USA play.
Let's take a look at the snap count total for the Bulldogs against the Owls.
First up, the offense.
There were 70 offensive snaps in the victory for Louisiana Tech.
|Player
|Position
|Snap Count Total
|
Drew Kirkpatrick
|
G
|
70
|
J'Mar Smith
|
QB
|
70
|
Adrian Hardy
|
WR
|
69
|
Kody Russey
|
C
|
69
|
O'Shea Dugas
|
T
|
63
|
Ethan Reed
|
G
|
62
|
Teddy Veal
|
WR
|
61
|
Alfred Smith
|
WR
|
56
|
Michael Rodriguez
|
T
|
53
|
Jaqwis Dancy
|
RB
|
46
|
George Scott
|
WR
|
26
|
Hanner Shipley
|
T
|
23
|
Bobby Holly
|
WR
|
20
|
Praise Okorie
|
WR
|
17
|
Kam McKnight
|
RB
|
13
|
Javonte Woodard
|
WR
|
12
|
Wayne Toussant
|
WR
|
10
|
Israel Tucker
|
RB
|
9
|
DeVante Lovett
|
T
|
9
|
Shane Carpenter
|
G
|
7
|
Justin Henderson
|
RB
|
2
|
Abraham Deflin
|
C
|
1
With Tech so banged up at wide receiver, Adrian Hardy continues to see a tremendous amount of snaps.
Next up, the defense.
Rice ran 64 snaps in the game.
|Player
|Position
|Snap Count Total
|
Jordan Baldwin
|
S
|
61
|
Amik Robertson
|
CB
|
59
|
Collin Scott
|
LB
|
56
|
L'Jarius Sneed
|
CB
|
54
|
James Jackson
|
LB
|
54
|
Darryl Lewis
|
S
|
52
|
Dae'Von Washington
|
LB
|
44
|
Jordan Bradford
|
DT
|
42
|
Jaylon Ferguson
|
DE
|
41
|
Immanuel Turner
|
DE
|
40
|
Keonatye Garner
|
DT
|
34
|
Matthew Ydarraga
|
DE
|
27
|
Ka'Derrion Mason
|
DT
|
24
|
Willie Baker
|
DE
|
23
|
Connor Taylor
|
LB
|
15
|
Courtney Wallace
|
DT
|
15
|
Ephraim Kitchen
|
S
|
14
|
Zach Hannibal
|
CB
|
14
|
Ezekiel Barnett
|
LB
|
10
|
La'Dante Davenport
|
DT
|
5
|
Brandon Durman
|
LB
|
5
|
Aaron Roberson
|
CB
|
5
|
Trey Baldwin
|
LB
|
4
|
Kollin Hurt
|
S
|
3
With the injury to Daniel Lewis, Jordan Baldwin has emerged at safety and rarely comes off the field.
Collin Scott continues to play well at linebacker for the Bulldogs.
