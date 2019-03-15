Louisiana Tech is 15-11 over the previous two seasons combined. There have been nice wins against the likes of SMU, North Texas, FAU, and Hawaii, but there have also been bad losses against the likes of Southern Miss, UAB, and Western Kentucky.

Playing up and down to competition has been a constant for the program in both 2017 and 2018.

This offseason Skip Holtz has brought in four new coaches to try to inject some enthusiasm into the program. Bob Diaco, Brock Hays, Dennis Smith, and Kenny Guiton will bring a tremendous amount of passion and energy to the program.

How will the players respond? Who will emerge as leaders for 2019? These are all things we will keep an eye on throughout the next month as the Bulldogs go through spring practice.

