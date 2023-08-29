It’s been mentioned in every game recap, highlight package, or casual conversation about the football game Saturday night at Joe Aillet Stadium, but it’s worth repeating:

Tech only allowed Florida International to gain four yards through the air.

And yes, it’s FIU. Completely shutting down the passing game of one of Conference USA’s proverbial punching bags is an accomplishment that can easily be diminished.

But that same FIU team (with the same coach and quarterback) dropped 321 yards on the Bulldogs a year ago. It’s not like completely thwarting the Panther passing attack was a given going into Saturday’s match.

It also wasn’t through a lack of trying on FIU’s part. They wanted to pass. They tried to pass. But they just weren’t able to.

Of course, we shouldn’t expect to see the Tech D allow single-digit passing yard figures all season long. Especially since this week, the Bulldogs will convene with one of the best passing attacks in college football a year ago - SMU: