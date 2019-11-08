Tomorrow afternoon the Bulldogs return to action against the Mean Green of North Texas. It's Homecoming at the Joe! Each week, I'll take a look at the opponent and offer some last second advice on how to win the game. Hopefully the coaches are reading!

1) Mason Not-So Fine

I'm not going to bore you by spending a bunch of time talking about Mason Fine's stats and whatnot. In fact, Ben laid out Fine's stats better than I ever could yesterday in his PFF profile of the Mean Green QB. Go read that if you haven't yet, but suffice to say Fine is good enough to win a couple games every year by putting the team on his back. If Diaco and the defense are up for the challenge, the PFF numbers (and last year's game...paging Jaylon Ferguson!) show that Fine can be slowed enough to get the W. Limiting short passes to slot receivers, making open field tackles, and preventing chunk passing plays that the Mean Green rely on will be HUGE in securing the Bulldogs' eighth straight win tomorrow afternoon.

2) Perfectly balanced, as all things should be

One of my most common keys to victory this year has been to run the ball effectively. This week I'll mix that up a little bit by saying that Tech needs to find the right balance of play calling to get the job done. The Dogs are going to move the ball against a UNT defense that allows the second most yards in Conference USA, but how? Well, the Mean Green like to stack the box to control the opponent's running game. When they do that, J'Mar and receiver crew should be ready to go with some bubble screens and short out routes. When the Greenies try to account for the short passing game, Henderson will have room to gash them up the middle for 5 or 12 yards. When they try to contain both the short passing game and the runs, J'Mar needs to connect on the deep throws. Skip Holtz and Todd Fitch will have to be on top of their game, sniffing out the defenses ahead of time and attacking them at their weak points. If Tech can find the right balance, they'll move the ball at will and score a ton of points.

3) Kick the dang ball through the end zone

North Texas has a secret weapon on special teams that's becoming less and less secret: Deion "Tortoise and the" Hair-Griffin. The dude leads the nation with 44.0 yards per kick off return. That's ABSURDLY good. The next best player in the nation averages almost 6 whole yards less! So I've got a radical proposal for Skip, Dennis Smith, and Bailey Hale. Just... don't kick it to the guy. Kick it out of the end zone if AT ALL possible (I've seen you do it, Bailey! I believe in you!) or kick it to an up back. Doesn't matter to me, but DO NOT put it in Hair-Griffin's hands on a return. I don't want to relive those first few minutes of the Southern Miss game.

