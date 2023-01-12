Shelton is a transfer running back from Miami (OH) that will have one-year of eligibility remaining beginning in 2023.

On why he chose Louisiana Tech, the Douglasville, GA native told BleedTechBlue.com, "I chose LA Tech for a few reasons. One being their entire staff and the hospitality they showed towards me on my visit. It was a really welcoming environment all weekend. I got a chance to hang around the guys on the team, and they also embraced me and welcomed me with open arms. Secondly, I have a chance to come in and as long as I put the work in and do things the right way I have a chance to come in and make an immediate impact for the Bulldogs and their offense. Lastly, it’s closer to home and the teams in our conference are a lot closer to home and with this being my last year it gives my family a chance to come see me play a lot more."

Shelton will come to Louisiana Tech with 1,153 yards rushing and 7 touchdowns in his career.

