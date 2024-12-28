GAMEDAY CENTRAL | LA Tech vs #22 Army - Independence Bowl 2024

Postgame Coverage: KXKZ 107.5 FM (The Louisiana Tech postgame call-in show, call in and give your thoughts on the 'Dogs! We'll take your calls at 800-730-8031.)

Where to watch? How to listen?

Louisiana Tech will square-off with Army in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl on Saturday night.

Miss any of our coverage this week? Check it out right here:

The 3-2-1 | LA Tech set to square-off with #22 Army in the Indy Bowl

BTB Radio | Bowl Season, Colby Cameron on Franklin, Dunkin' Dogs 10-2

Quick Glance | #22 Army

How has the Army offensive line performed in 2024?

How do LA Tech and #22 Army stack up according to Pro Football Focus?

Stat Attack | #22 Army

LA Tech's Depth Chart vs #22 Army

Scouting Army QB Bryson Daily

Weekly Press Conference | Cumbie discusses Bulldogs acceptation berth into Independence Bowl

Starter Comparison | LA Tech vs #22 Army

Score Predictions | LA Tech vs #22 Army

Betting Preview | LA Tech vs #22 Army

Three Keys to Victory | #22 Army

GAME THREAD | LA Tech vs #22 Army

---

Following the game, we will breakdown the snap count totals on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball + take a look at Pro Football Focus Player Grades for each player and much more!

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month! We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech Athletics!