GAMEDAY CENTRAL | LA Tech vs #22 Army - Independence Bowl 2024

Louisiana Tech will square-off with Army in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl on Saturday night.
Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 PM.
Where to watch? How to listen?
Match-Up | LA Tech (5-7) vs #22 Army (11-2)
When | December 28, 2024
Where | Independence Stadium in Shreveport, LA
TV Network | ESPN
Radio Network | KXKZ 107.5 FM
Postgame Coverage: KXKZ 107.5 FM (The Louisiana Tech postgame call-in show, call in and give your thoughts on the 'Dogs! We'll take your calls at 800-730-8031.)
About the Two Teams
Louisiana Tech HC | Sonny Cumbie (11-25, 3rd season)
Army HC | Jeff Monken (81-57, 11th season)
LA Tech Statistical Leaders | QB Evan Bullock (1,932 yards passing, 14 TDs & 2 INTs), RB Omiri Wiggins (103 carries, 487 yards rushing, 4 TDs), WR Tru Edwards (77 catches for 897 yards, 6 TDs), LB Zach Zimos (74 tackles, 6 TFL, 1 sack), S Blake Thompson (55 tackles, 2.5 TFL)
Army Statistical Leaders | QB Bryson Daily (2,474 total yards, 38 TDs & 4 INTs), RB Noah Shorts (70 carries, 542 yards, 2 TDs), WR Casey Reynolds (19 catches for 444 yards, 3 TDs), LB Andon Thomas (95 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 0.5 sacks, 2 INTs, 1 FR), LB Kalib Fortner (74 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 1 sack)
---
Following the game, we will breakdown the snap count totals on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball + take a look at Pro Football Focus Player Grades for each player and much more!
