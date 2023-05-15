Louisiana Tech (26-27, 14-13) narrowly lost a crucial series at Florida Atlantic (30-22, 14-13) this past weekend. The Bulldogs look to close out the regular season on a high note against #22 UTSA this upcoming weekend.

GAME ONE | Owls defeat Bulldogs 9-5 in series opener.

WIN | C.J. Williams (2-1) LOSS | Jonathan Fincher (8-4)

Jonathan Fincher lost only his 2nd C-USA this season on Friday against Florida Atlantic. Fincher had far from his best day on the mound, lasting 5.0 innings, walking 3 batters, throwing 3 strikeouts, and allowing 5 earned runs in the loss.

Greg Martinez had a solid relieving performance, lasting 3.0 innings, walking 3 batters, throwing 4 strikeouts, and allowing 4 earned runs.

FAU was led by star first baseman Nolan Schanuel who hit a three-run to help give the Owls a commanding 7-1 lead over the Bulldogs.

The Diamond Dogs cut the lead in half in the 6th after Jorge Corona drilled a double to score in Brody Drost, and Philip Matulia did what he does best, booming a two-run homer to reduce the lead to 7-4.

Despite the momentum, FAU added two more runs in the bottom of the inning to extend the lead to five.

Louisiana Tech was only able to put one more run on the board on a Dalton Davis home run in the 7th to conclude a 9-5 loss to Florida Atlantic.

GAME TWO | Bulldogs win epic 16-inning duel over FAU in Boca.

WIN | Reed Smith (3-3) LOSS | Jacob Josey (4-5)

Saturday’s showdown was an instant classic that featured several lead changes, bizarre home runs, and a game that was seemingly never going to end.

The Bulldogs took an early 1-0 lead in the 3rd off a Logan McLeod single scored Dalton Davis who doubled earlier in the inning.

After the Owls tied the game up, Ethan Bates responded with a huge two-run homer in the 4th to give the Bulldogs a 3-1 lead over FAU.

Brody Drost stretched the lead out even further in the 5th, crushing a three-run homer to give the Bulldogs a 6-1 lead.

Despite the bombs from Tech, FAU refused to go away and came back with 4 runs of their own in the bottom of the inning. The Owls added another run in the 6th and tied the game with the Bulldogs once again.

The score remained tied at 6-6 until the Diamond Dogs decided to end it in the 16th. With the bases loaded, Jorge Corona walked to finally give Tech a 7-6 lead.

After the score, the floodgates busted wide open for the Bulldog offense. Philip Matulia followed with a sacrifice fly to score McLeod, and Adarius Myers hit a clutch single to score Drost, bringing Will Safford to the plate.

Safford knocked a double into the outfield to score in Corona before a wild throw allowed Myers and Safford to score on an unbelievable inside-the-park home run to give the Diamond Dogs a daunting 12-6 lead.

Reed Smith had one of his best performances of the year and shut down the Owls in the final 16th inning to give the Bulldogs a crucial 12-6 victory over the Owls.

On the mound, Landon Tomkins never really possessed his usual control on Saturday afternoon. Tomkins pitched 4.0 innings, walked 6 batters, threw one strikeout, and allowed 5 earned runs.

Ethan Bates was next up and pitched significantly longer than the closer normally is called to. Bates was instrumental in the win, lasting 5.0 innings, walking 2 batters, throwing 4 strikeouts, and allowing zero earned runs.

Caden Copeland was called out of the bullpen next, pitching 3.0 innings, walking 2 batters, throwing 5 strikeouts, and only allowing one earned run.

Lastly, Smith secured the win in his clutch 4.0 innings pitched, walking 3 batters, throwing 3 strikeouts, allowing zero earned runs, and earning the win for the Diamond Dogs.

Saturday’s 16-inning contest was Tech’s longest game since a 15-inning victory over the Rice Owls in 2016.

GAME THREE | Diamond Dogs outlasted by FAU in 10th inning loss.

WIN | Braden Ostrander (1-0) LOSS | Greg Martinez (0-5)

Ryan Harland had a rough outing on Sunday, lasting 1.2 innings, walking 2 batters, one strikeout, and allowing 5 earned runs.

Despite the Bulldogs’ pitching having a poor day on Sunday, the offense still did enough for Tech to win the game.

The Diamond Dogs repeatedly took the lead but were matched by the offense of Florida Atlantic. After trailing 1-0 in the 1st, the Bulldogs put in a 4-run 2nd inning to give the Bulldogs a 3-point lead. Directly after, the Owls scored 4 runs in the bottom of the inning to retake the lead.

Adarius Myers had a two-RBI double to score Matulia and Corona, and Logan McLeod added a two-RBI double in the 2nd inning as well to score Myers and Burchfield.

After the Owls took a one-point lead after the 2nd, the Bulldogs bounced back with an enormous three-run home run in the 4th to score Safford and McLeod to take a 7-5 lead. Right on cue, FAU answered right back in the bottom of the inning and tied the game.

Florida Atlantic would add 3 more runs in the 6th inning on a double and single with runners in scoring position to take a 10-7 lead over the Diamond Dogs.

After a scoreless 7th inning the Bulldogs would refuse to quit in the 8th, started off with a Dalton Davis double to score in Safford. With the bases loaded, Brody Drost walked to score in Safford and cut the lead to one. To finish the inning, Jorge Corona popped a sacrifice fly to right field to score Davis and once again even the ballgame.

For the second straight game in this series, the game was sent into extra innings. In the top of the 10th, Ethan Bates hit a bomb to right field to give Tech a one-point lead and potentially the lead if they could secure three more outs.

Greg Martinez returned to the mound after playing extremely well up to this point in the contest. Regardless, Martinez walked the first three batters he faced in the inning, creating a scenario where he was facing Nolan Schanuel with the bases loaded and no outs.

Schanuel powered a single through Bates into the outfield to score two and give FAU a 12-11 walk-off win over the Diamond Dogs.

After the series loss, the Bulldogs fell to 6th in a very competitive C-USA race that will finally be determined next weekend.

C-USA Standings

1) DBU (23-4)

2) UTSA (19-7)

3) WKU (15-12)

4) Charlotte (14-12)

5) FAU (14-13)

6) LA Tech (14-13)

7) MTSU (14-13)

8) Rice (7-20)

9) UAB (7-20)

10) FIU (7-20)

Up Next

The Diamond Dogs will close out the regular season with a home series against #22 UTSA (36-15, 19-7). UTSA is coming off being swept by #18 DBU at home this past weekend and will travel to face Abilene Christian on Tuesday before the series with the Bulldogs.

All three games will be broadcast on CUSA.tv and can be listened to on Sportstalk 97.7 FM.

First pitch is scheduled for 6 pm on Thursday night, 6 pm on Friday night, and Noon on Saturday.

---

