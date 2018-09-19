Louisiana Tech and LSU will matchup on the gridiron Saturday night for the first time since 2009. That 2009 matchup saw the Tigers beat the Bulldogs 24-16. LSU holds an 18-1 advantage in the all-time series and will open as a 22-point favorite against Tech this weekend. Let’s take a look at the X-Factors in Saturday night’s matchup:

Louisiana Tech:

LB Collin Scott: Scott has been one of the biggest surprises for the Bulldog defense in 2018. While many expected the reigning JUCO Defensive Player of the Year, Connor Taylor, to start at middle linebacker, Scott outplayed Taylor during fall camp and has played very well throughout the first two weeks of the season. Scott has accumulated 12 total tackles and one quarterback hurry on his way to earn a Pro Football Focus grade of 79.8. That number leads the team for players that have played at least 20 snaps. If the Bulldogs are going to have success defensively against LSU, Scott will play a major role in slowing down the Tigers run game.

P Davan Dyer: Dyer has punted six times for a 43.3 yard average throughout the first two games for Louisiana Tech in 2018. When Tech lines up with LSU on Saturday night, many expect the game to be a defensive battle which will make the field position game very critical. Dyer has had his issues in the past and will need to be consistent throughout the night. His rugby style can prevent big returns, but he will need great distance in order for those punts to be considered a success against the Tigers.

LSU:

CB Kristian Fulton: Everyone is aware of future NFL first round pick, Greedy Williams, but Kristian Fulton is the cornerback that is expected to line-up opposite Williams on Saturday night. Fulton is the guy that Louisiana Tech will look to do some damage against. Whether it’s Adrian Hardy or Rhashid Bonnette outside, the Bulldogs believe they will have the advantage against Fulton as the Tigers play a ton of man coverage. Fulton has earned a 68.5 Pro Football Focus grade thus far in 2018. When targeting Fulton this season, opposing quarterbacks have completed three out of seven throws for 51 yards. Fulton will need to play well if LSU is going to shut down the Tech passing game Saturday night.

QB Joe Burrow: While LSU is off to a quick 3-0 start and Burrow is believed to be good enough to lead LSU to an SEC Championship, he is only completing 46% of his throws. I get it; everyone says that completion percentage doesn’t matter. Well, you’re wrong. If LSU is going to reach it’s ceiling as a team, Burrow must get better throwing the football and that starts Saturday night against a good Louisiana Tech defense. The Bulldogs are undoubtedly going to pack the box and make Burrow beat them through the air. Considering Burrow is only 2/19 against the blitz this season, the Bulldogs may find a good amount of success. Joe Burrow has made some big-time, clutch throws early in the season. If his completion percentage doesn’t begin to rise, his luck may run out. It will be interesting to see how he fares in his fourth career start on Saturday night.

