BleedTechBlue - BleedTechBlue Game Day Guide | La Tech vs Houston Baptist

After a thrilling win at Southern Miss last weekend, Louisiana Tech will open the home portion of its schedule Saturday night when Houston Baptist comes to town.

This will be the first ever meeting between the two programs.

Louisiana Tech finished 2019 at 10-3 overall, while Houston Baptist is a member of the Southland Conference and finished 5-5.

Louisiana Tech Head Coach: Skip Holtz (57-36, 8th season)

Houston Baptist Head Coach: Vic Shealy (15-54, 7th season)

Where to watch? How to listen?

Match-Up: Louisiana Tech (1-0) vs Houston Baptist (0-2)

When: September 26th, 6:00 PM

Where: Joe Aillet Stadium

TV Network: ESPN3

Radio Network: KXKZ 107.5 FM

Postgame Coverage: KXKZ 107.5 FM (The Louisiana Tech postgame call-in show, call in and give your thoughts on the 'Dogs! We'll take your calls at 800-730-8031.)

