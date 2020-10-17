BleedTechBlue - BleedTechBlue Game Day Guide | LA Tech vs Marshall

BleedTechBlue.com is GAME DAY CENTRAL throughout the 2020 Louisiana Tech football season.

Louisiana Tech earned a hard fought 21-17 victory over UTEP last week to move to 2-0 in Conference USA play.

This week, the Bulldogs will welcome Marshall into Joe Aillet Stadium. This will be the first time that the Thundering Herd have made the trip to Ruston since 1942.

Louisiana Tech Head Coach: Skip Holtz (59-37, 8th season)

Marshall Head Coach: Doc Holliday (81-51, 11th season)

Where to watch? How to listen?

Match-Up: Louisiana Tech (3-1, 2-0) vs Marshall (3-0, 1-0)

When: October 17th, 5:00 PM

Where: Joe Aillet Stadium

TV Network: CBS Sports Network

Radio Network: KXKZ 107.5 FM

Postgame Coverage: KXKZ 107.5 FM (The Louisiana Tech postgame call-in show, call in and give your thoughts on the 'Dogs! We'll take your calls at 800-730-8031.)

