BleedTechBlue - BleedTechBlue Game Day Guide | La Tech vs Southern Miss

The Bulldogs are set to open their season Saturday night in Hattiesburg against the Golden Eagles of Southern Miss.

Louisiana Tech defeated Southern Miss 45-30 in 2019, the Bulldogs first win in the series since 2014.

In a series that dates back to 1935, Southern Miss leads 35-16.

Louisiana Tech finished 2019 at 10-3 overall, while Southern Miss finished up at 7-6.

Louisiana Tech Head Coach: Skip Holtz (56-36, 8th season)

Southern Miss Head Coach: Scotty Walden (0-0, 1st season) -- Walden was named the interim coach following Jay Hopson's resignation on September 7th.

Where to watch? How to listen?

Match-Up: Louisiana Tech (0-0) vs Southern Miss (0-1)

When: September 19th, 6:30 PM

Where: M.M. Roberts Stadium

TV Network: ESPN2

Radio Network: KXKZ 107.5 FM

Postgame Coverage: KXKZ 107.5 FM (The Louisiana Tech postgame call-in show, call in and give your thoughts on the 'Dogs!)

Following the game on Sunday, we will breakdown the snap count totals on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball + take a look at Pro Football Focus Player Grades for each player and much more!

