Conference USA is well known for its offensive shootouts each and every year. In 2017, the league showcased more of a defensive product and more of the same is expected in 2018.

Let’s take a look at the top three defensive units heading into 2018:

Marshall: Marshall won eight games in 2017 on the heels of a defense that allowed only 19.9 points per game. The Thundering Herd returns nine starters to a defense that is expected to be very good once again in 2018. Adam Fuller is the new defensive coordinator after Chuck Heater moved on to Maryland. Chase Hancock, rated as one of the top three defenders in the conference by BleedTechBlue.com, returns in 2018 after collecting 128 stops last season. Hancock will start alongside Artis Johnson and Frankie Hernandez to make up one of the best linebacker units in Conference USA. The secondary was a concern at times last season, but Chris Jackson and Jaylon McClain-Sapp have experience which should comfort head coach, Doc Holliday.

Florida Atlantic: Lane Kiffin’s offense garnered a lot of the headlines in 2017 after the Owls won a program record 11 games. However, the defensive unit was quite stellar throughout the season allowing only 22.7 points per game. Although defensive coordinator Chris Kiffin has moved on, Tony Pecoraro inherits a unit that had 20 interceptions a season ago that ranked second nationally. The Owls will return 10 starters on defense led by linebacker, Azeez Al-Shaair, and safety, Jalen Young. Al-Shaair had 147 tackles last season while Young ranked second nationally with seven interceptions. If the Owls are to make a run at a New Year’s Six Bowl like many expect, the defense will be every bit as key as the offense is.

UTSA: The Roadrunners possessed one of the top defenses in America last season while allowing only 17 points per game, which ranked eighth nationally. Although only five starters return in 2018, the unit will be counted on once again. Marcus Davenport is off to the NFL after being selected in the first round, and defensive coordinator Pete Golding was hired at Alabama. Replacing those two will not be easy, but Frank Wilson has accumulated some talent that should be able to step right in. Eric Banks, Baylen Baker, and King Newton give the Roadrunners a solid trio up front on the defensive line. Josiah Tauaefa returning to full health at linebacker will provide a big impact as well. If the Roadrunners are to make it back to a bowl game in 2018, the defense will lead the way.

Honorable mention: Louisiana Tech

