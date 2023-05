Dunn is a cornerback from Trinity Valley CC that will come to Louisiana Tech with 3 years of eligibility remaining.

On why he chose the Bulldogs, Dunn told BleedTechBlue.com, "The coaches they were great. I absolutely loved the staff and just the vibe was good. I can definitely see me getting there making an immediate impact."

The 5’10, 175-pound native of Dallas, TX finished 20 tackles, 2 INTs, and 13 PBUs as a freshman in 2022.

THE FILM