Louisiana Tech got back on track with a pair of wins in Conference USA play at home this weekend. The Bulldogs earned a 5-point win over Jacksonville State on Thursday before knocking off FIU by 7 on Saturday afternoon. Talvin Hester's squad is now 18-8 overall and 8-3 in Conference USA play. Every Sunday during the 2023-2024 season we are going to take a look at the conference standings, statistical leaders for the 'Dogs, key performances over the last week, and some team statistics to give a good idea of where things stand on a national scale.

Conference USA Standings Team Overall Record (Conference Record) Louisiana Tech 18-8 (8-3) Sam Houston State 15-11 (8-3) Western Kentucky 19-7 (8-4) Liberty 16-10 (5-6) New Mexico State 11-15 (5-6) Middle Tennessee 11-15 (5-6) UTEP 13-13 (4-7) Jacksonville State 12-14 (4-7) FIU 8-18 (3-8)

With three weeks remaining in the regular season it appears that Louisiana Tech, Sam Houston State, and WKU have separated themselves in the race for the top two seeds in the conference tournament. Why are the top 2 seeds important in the Conference USA Tournament? With the tournament structured how it is the top two seeds can get a day off after their quarterfinal matchup on Wednesday. The Bulldogs will travel to WKU on February 28th before hosting Sam Houston State on March 7th. Sam Houston State swept the season series against Western Kentucky.

Individual Statistical Leaders Player Statistics F Isaiah Crawford 16 pts, 5.6 rebs, 2.3 assts, 2.2 stls, and 1.8 blks per game C Daniel Batcho 14.7 pts, 10.4 rebs, and 2.4 blks per game G Tahlik Chavez 13.3 pts, 2.7 rebs, and 1.2 assts per game

With Daniel Batcho missing both games due to injury, Isaiah Crawford and Tahlik Chavez were tasked with handling more of the load on both ends of the floor. Iso averaged 18.5 points, 5 rebs, 2 assts, 2.5 steals, and 3.5 blocks in 38 minutes per game this week. Chavez was terrific as well averaging 17.5 points per game. The senior was 15/17 (88%) from the free throw line in the two victories. Sean Newman was limited to only 14 minutes against Jax State and did not play against FIU which created a bigger role for Jordan Crawford. The Ruston native averaged 6.5 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists this week.

Team Statistics Team Statistic Statistical Rank Points Per Game 75.1 (148) Points Per Game Allowed 63.5 (12) Field Goal % 45.9% (116) Field Goal % Allowed 38.9% (7) Three-Point FG % 36.3% (61) Three-Point FG % Allowed 32.6% (128) Assists Per Game 12.7 (224) Offensive Rebounds Per Game 11.8 (80) Defensive Rebounds Per Game 27.1 (55) Steals Per Game 7.8 (69)