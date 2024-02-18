Dunkin' Dogs Weekly Update - 2.18.2024
Louisiana Tech got back on track with a pair of wins in Conference USA play at home this weekend.
The Bulldogs earned a 5-point win over Jacksonville State on Thursday before knocking off FIU by 7 on Saturday afternoon.
Talvin Hester's squad is now 18-8 overall and 8-3 in Conference USA play.
Every Sunday during the 2023-2024 season we are going to take a look at the conference standings, statistical leaders for the 'Dogs, key performances over the last week, and some team statistics to give a good idea of where things stand on a national scale.
|Team
|Overall Record (Conference Record)
|
Louisiana Tech
|
18-8 (8-3)
|
Sam Houston State
|
15-11 (8-3)
|
Western Kentucky
|
19-7 (8-4)
|
Liberty
|
16-10 (5-6)
|
New Mexico State
|
11-15 (5-6)
|
Middle Tennessee
|
11-15 (5-6)
|
UTEP
|
13-13 (4-7)
|
Jacksonville State
|
12-14 (4-7)
|
FIU
|
8-18 (3-8)
With three weeks remaining in the regular season it appears that Louisiana Tech, Sam Houston State, and WKU have separated themselves in the race for the top two seeds in the conference tournament.
Why are the top 2 seeds important in the Conference USA Tournament? With the tournament structured how it is the top two seeds can get a day off after their quarterfinal matchup on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs will travel to WKU on February 28th before hosting Sam Houston State on March 7th.
Sam Houston State swept the season series against Western Kentucky.
|Player
|Statistics
|
F Isaiah Crawford
|
16 pts, 5.6 rebs, 2.3 assts, 2.2 stls, and 1.8 blks per game
|
C Daniel Batcho
|
14.7 pts, 10.4 rebs, and 2.4 blks per game
|
G Tahlik Chavez
|
13.3 pts, 2.7 rebs, and 1.2 assts per game
With Daniel Batcho missing both games due to injury, Isaiah Crawford and Tahlik Chavez were tasked with handling more of the load on both ends of the floor.
Iso averaged 18.5 points, 5 rebs, 2 assts, 2.5 steals, and 3.5 blocks in 38 minutes per game this week.
Chavez was terrific as well averaging 17.5 points per game. The senior was 15/17 (88%) from the free throw line in the two victories.
Sean Newman was limited to only 14 minutes against Jax State and did not play against FIU which created a bigger role for Jordan Crawford.
The Ruston native averaged 6.5 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists this week.
|Team Statistic
|Statistical Rank
|
Points Per Game
|
75.1 (148)
|
Points Per Game Allowed
|
63.5 (12)
|
Field Goal %
|
45.9% (116)
|
Field Goal % Allowed
|
38.9% (7)
|
Three-Point FG %
|
36.3% (61)
|
Three-Point FG % Allowed
|
32.6% (128)
|
Assists Per Game
|
12.7 (224)
|
Offensive Rebounds Per Game
|
11.8 (80)
|
Defensive Rebounds Per Game
|
27.1 (55)
|
Steals Per Game
|
7.8 (69)
Even without Daniel Batcho, Tech was able to only allow 63 points per game on 38% shooting from the floor on the defensive end.
On the offensive end, Tech was 40/50 (80%) at the free throw line in the two wins.
With Louisiana Tech heading out on the road for its next two games, having its stellar defense performing at a high level will be a key.
---
Upcoming Schedule
February 22nd - @ UTEP -- 8 PM tipoff on ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM
February 24th - @ New Mexico State - 8 PM tipoff on ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM
---
