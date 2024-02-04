Dunkin' Dogs Weekly Update - 2.4.2024
Louisiana Tech earned a 93-53 victory over FIU on Thursday night to improve to 16-6 overall and 6-1 in Conference USA play.
The Bulldogs shot 62% from the field, 52% from 3, and 100% from the free throw line in the dominant performance.
Every Sunday during the 2023-2024 season we are going to take a look at the conference standings, statistical leaders for the 'Dogs, key performances over the last week, and some team statistics to give a good idea of where things stand on a national scale.
|Team
|Overall Record (Conference Record)
|
Louisiana Tech
|
16-6 (6-1)
|
Sam Houston State
|
13-10 (6-2)
|
New Mexico State
|
11-12 (5-3)
|
WKU
|
15-7 (4-4)
|
Liberty
|
14-9 (3-5)
|
UTEP
|
12-11 (3-5)
|
Jax State
|
11-12 (3-5)
|
FIU
|
8-15 (3-5)
|
Middle Tennessee
|
8-14 (2-5)
Louisiana Tech sits all alone in first place in the conference standings after a 40-point win over FIU on Thursday night coupled with Sam Houston State's loss at FIU on Saturday.
The Bulldogs have won six games in a row in league play by an average of 17.1 points per game.
Home teams are 28-7 (.800) in conference play. The .800 win percentage ranks 1st nationally amongst all 33 conferences.
The Bulldogs own 3 of the 7 road wins.
|Player
|Statistics
|
F Isaiah Crawford
|
15.8 pts, 5.9 rebs, 2.4 assts, 2.0 stls, and 1.6 blks per game
|
C Daniel Batcho
|
15 pts, 10.5 rebs, and 2.4 blks per game
|
G Tahlik Chavez
|
13 pts, 2.5 rebs, 1.3 assts, and 1 stl per game
Daniel Batcho notched his 10th double-double of the season with 20 points, 13 rebounds, and 3 blocks against the Panthers. Batcho anchors a Tech defense that ranks 2nd nationally in 2-point FG defense.
Tahlik Chavez was terrific on Thursday night with 27 points on 9/14 shooting from the field. The Arlington, TX native was 7/12 from 3-point range and is now shooting 49% from 3 in conference play.
Sean Newman played a complete floor game on Thursday night with 7 points, 3 rebounds, and 10 assists in 33 minutes against FIU. Most importantly, Newman had only 1 turnover in the victory. The Los Angeles, CA native leads CUSA averaging 5.2 assists per game.
|Team Statistic
|Statistical Rank
|
Points Per Game
|
76.2 (127)
|
Points Per Game Allowed
|
62.7 (8)
|
Field Goal %
|
46% (111)
|
Field Goal % Allowed
|
38.3% (6)
|
Three-Point FG %
|
36.9% (42)
|
Three-Point FG % Allowed
|
32.2% (120)
|
Assists Per Game
|
13.2 (192)
|
Offensive Rebounds Per Game
|
11.9 (81)
|
Defensive Rebounds Per Game
|
28 (32)
|
Steals Per Game
|
7.7 (80)
Louisiana Tech's 40-point road win on Thursday night was the 2nd largest road win in program history, per Tech SID Kane McGuire.
The Bulldogs have now held opponents to less than 60 points in four consecutive games.
Talvin Hester's club is shooting 40% from 3-point play in conference play.
---
Upcoming Schedule
February 7th - vs WKU -- 6 PM tipoff on ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM
February 10th - @ Liberty - 7 PM tipoff on ESPNU/KXKZ 107.5 FM
---
