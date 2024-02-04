Louisiana Tech earned a 93-53 victory over FIU on Thursday night to improve to 16-6 overall and 6-1 in Conference USA play. The Bulldogs shot 62% from the field, 52% from 3, and 100% from the free throw line in the dominant performance. Every Sunday during the 2023-2024 season we are going to take a look at the conference standings, statistical leaders for the 'Dogs, key performances over the last week, and some team statistics to give a good idea of where things stand on a national scale.

Conference USA Standings Team Overall Record (Conference Record) Louisiana Tech 16-6 (6-1) Sam Houston State 13-10 (6-2) New Mexico State 11-12 (5-3) WKU 15-7 (4-4) Liberty 14-9 (3-5) UTEP 12-11 (3-5) Jax State 11-12 (3-5) FIU 8-15 (3-5) Middle Tennessee 8-14 (2-5)

Louisiana Tech sits all alone in first place in the conference standings after a 40-point win over FIU on Thursday night coupled with Sam Houston State's loss at FIU on Saturday. The Bulldogs have won six games in a row in league play by an average of 17.1 points per game. Home teams are 28-7 (.800) in conference play. The .800 win percentage ranks 1st nationally amongst all 33 conferences. The Bulldogs own 3 of the 7 road wins.

Individual Statistical Leaders Player Statistics F Isaiah Crawford 15.8 pts, 5.9 rebs, 2.4 assts, 2.0 stls, and 1.6 blks per game C Daniel Batcho 15 pts, 10.5 rebs, and 2.4 blks per game G Tahlik Chavez 13 pts, 2.5 rebs, 1.3 assts, and 1 stl per game

Daniel Batcho notched his 10th double-double of the season with 20 points, 13 rebounds, and 3 blocks against the Panthers. Batcho anchors a Tech defense that ranks 2nd nationally in 2-point FG defense. Tahlik Chavez was terrific on Thursday night with 27 points on 9/14 shooting from the field. The Arlington, TX native was 7/12 from 3-point range and is now shooting 49% from 3 in conference play. Sean Newman played a complete floor game on Thursday night with 7 points, 3 rebounds, and 10 assists in 33 minutes against FIU. Most importantly, Newman had only 1 turnover in the victory. The Los Angeles, CA native leads CUSA averaging 5.2 assists per game.

Team Statistics Team Statistic Statistical Rank Points Per Game 76.2 (127) Points Per Game Allowed 62.7 (8) Field Goal % 46% (111) Field Goal % Allowed 38.3% (6) Three-Point FG % 36.9% (42) Three-Point FG % Allowed 32.2% (120) Assists Per Game 13.2 (192) Offensive Rebounds Per Game 11.9 (81) Defensive Rebounds Per Game 28 (32) Steals Per Game 7.7 (80)