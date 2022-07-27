Fall Camp Preview 2022 | Wide Receiver/Tight End

Louisiana Tech is slated to open fall camp for the 2022 football season on Wednesday, August 3rd.

After finishing the 2021 season at 3-9 overall, Bulldog fans are feeling refreshed and ready to get eyes on Sonny Cumbie's club this fall.

Jake Brown and Scott Parr were hired by Sonny Cumbie to handle the offensive coordinator role for the Bulldogs this fall.

From a position coach standpoint, Brown will work with the receivers and Parr will handle the tight ends.

The 2022 WR Room | Tre Harris, Smoke Harris, Kyle Maxwell, Julien Lewis, Tahj Magee, Cyrus Allen, Praise Okorie, Devonta Lee, Solomon Lewis, Tru Edwards, Marlion Jackson, Zyion Claville, Matthew McCallister

The 2022 TE Room | Griffin Hebert, Ivan Thomas, Nathan Jones, John Locke, Kendrick Rucker, Jonathan Barrows, Logan Farrell, Jude Ardoin

The Bulldogs return three of their top four pass catchers from 2021 in Smoke Harris, Tre Harris, and Griffin Hebert.

Smoke Harris has totaled 1,567 scrimmage yards and 16 TDs over the course of his 4-year career.

Tre Harris burst onto the scene in 2021 with 40 catches for 562 yards and 4 TDs. The Lafayette, LA native had 5 catches for 102 yards and 2 TDs last September against SMU.

Griffin Hebert has totaled 76 catches for 1,101 yards and 11 TDs as a Bulldog.

Beyond that trio, Jake Brown and Scott Parr will be looking for others to emerge into playmaking roles.

Cyrus Allen, a true freshman out of New Orleans, enjoyed a strong spring and looks like he'll be a vertical threat in 2022.

Kyle Maxwell is entering year four in a Bulldog uniform and possesses great size at 6'3, 193 pounds.

Julien Lewis enjoyed a strong spring and appears ready to challenge for playing time in his third year in the program.

Tahj Magee and Solomon Lewis will be battling for playing time at the slot receiver position opposite Smoke Harris in 4-receiver sets.

Ivan Thomas transferred into the program from Hutchinson CC last fall and could prove to be a difficult match-up for opponents at 6'4, 220 pounds with receiver skills.

Devonta Lee (LSU) and Tru Edwards (Hawaii) transferred into the program in the off-season.

Edwards is the son of former Tech receiver, Troy Edwards. That name just might ring a bell.

Final Thoughts

It's no secret that Sonny Cumbie is coming to Louisiana Tech with intentions to throw the football. A lot.

With Smoke Harris, Tre Harris, and Griffin Hebert all returning in 2022, Cumbie has some solid building blocks at the pass catching positions.

Figuring out which players can provide meaningful production behind that trio will be essential for the Bulldogs throughout fall camp.



