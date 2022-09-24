BleedTechBlue.com is GAME DAY CENTRAL throughout the 2022 Louisiana Tech football season.

Louisiana Tech will travel to South Alabama for its final non-conference game of 2022 on Saturday night.

Louisiana Tech is 2-0 all-time against South Alabama. The Bulldogs defeated the Jaguars 34-16 in 2017 in Ruston and 30-26 the following season in Mobile.

Louisiana Tech Head Coach: Sonny Cumbie (1-2, 1st season)

South Alabama Head Coach: Kane Wommack (7-8, 2nd season)

Where to watch? How to listen?

Match-Up: Louisiana Tech (1-2) @ South Alabama (2-1)

When: September 24, 2022 at 6 PM

Where: Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, AL

TV Network: ESPN+

Radio Network: KXKZ 107.5 FM

Postgame Coverage: KXKZ 107.5 FM (The Louisiana Tech postgame call-in show, call in and give your thoughts on the 'Dogs! We'll take your calls at 800-730-8031.)

Following the game, we will breakdown the snap count totals on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball + take a look at Pro Football Focus Player Grades for each player and much more!

