GAME PREVIEW | LA Tech vs Southern Miss

Louisiana Tech (3-7, 2-4) will host Southern Miss (1-9, 0-6) in a Conference USA match-up Friday night.

Game Time | 7:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | CBS Sports Network/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, LA

Series History | Southern Miss leads 35-17

Betting Line | LA Tech -16, O/U 49

LA Tech HC | Skip Holtz (152-119 in 21 seasons as a HC, 64-48 in 9 seasons at Louisiana Tech)

Southern Miss HC | Will Hall (1-9 in 1 season as a HC, 1-9 in 1 season at Southern Miss)

Scouting the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Louisiana Tech earned its first win since September 25th in defeating Charlotte 42-32 last Saturday.

In the win, Aaron Allen was phenomenal at quarterback.

The RidgePoint, TX native threw for a career-high 324 yards while tossing 2 TDs.

Allen appears to be in line for his 7th career start against Southern Miss Friday night.

Marcus Williams enjoyed a big night on the ground against he 49ers with 131 yards rushing and 4 TDs.

Williams was the for Bulldog player to score 4 TDs in a game since Kenneth Dixon in 2015.

Defensively, Mykol Clark and Deshon Hall both recorded sacks in the game.

Scouting the Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Southern Miss dropped its 8th straight game at UTSA last weekend.

In the 27-17 defeat, Frank Gore Jr started at quarterback for the Golden Eagles.

Gore Jr., a running back, finished 2/3 for 33 yards and had 123 yards on the ground with 1 TD.

Southern Miss is averaging only 245.7 yards per game offensively, which ranks last in the FBS.

Defensively, Hayden Maples finished with 8 tackles against the Roadrunners.

Inside the Numbers



