GAME PREVIEW | LA Tech vs UAB

Louisiana Tech (2-6, 1-3) will travel to Birmingham, AL for a match-up with UAB (5-3, 3-1) Saturday afternoon.

Game Time | 11:00 AM

TV/Radio Network | CBS Sports Network/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Protective Stadium in Birmingham, AL

Series History | LA Tech leads 6-3

Betting Line | UAB -13.5, O/U 49.5

LA Tech HC | Skip Holtz (151-118 in 21 seasons as a HC, 63-47 in 9 seasons at Louisiana Tech)

UAB HC | Bill Clark (56-29 in 7 seasons as a HC, 45-25 in 6 seasons at UAB)

Scouting the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Louisiana Tech fell 23-20 at ODU last weekend to fall to 2-6 overall and 1-3 in C-USA action.

In fact, the loss marked Tech's 4th consecutive loss. This is the first time LA Tech has lost 4 consecutive games since 2010.

Austin Kendall finished 22/36 for 253 yards and 1 TD. Kendall was forced to exit the game in the fourth quarter due to injury and is questionable for Tech's match-up at UAB Saturday.

The run game struggles continued as the Bulldogs managed only 59 yards on 22 carries on the ground.

Louisiana Tech will be looking for its first win in Birmingham since 2014.

Scouting the UAB Blazers

UAB enters the match-up off a 30-24 loss to Rice on October 23rd.

In the defeat, the Blazers out-gained the Owls by 99 yards, but 10 penalties and a 17-min differential in time of possession ultimately proved to be too much to overcome.

Dylan Hopkins will make his 6th start of the season at quarterback for UAB.

Hopkins has completed 61% of his throws for 1,291 yards, 11 TDs and 3 INTs in 2021.

Noah Wilder leads the UAB defense with 54 tackles and 1 INT.

The Blazers are only allowing 20 points per game.

Inside the Numbers