GAMEDAY CENTRAL | LA Tech vs Tulsa

Louisiana Tech will host Tulsa in non-conference action inside Joe Aillet Stadium on Saturday night.
Where to watch? How to listen?
Match-Up | Louisiana Tech (1-1) vs Tulsa (1-2)
When | September 21, 2024
Where | Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, LA
TV Network | ESPN+
Radio Network | KXKZ 107.5 FM
Postgame Coverage: KXKZ 107.5 FM (The Louisiana Tech postgame call-in show, call in and give your thoughts on the 'Dogs! We'll take your calls at 800-730-8031.)
About the Two Teams
Louisiana Tech HC | Sonny Cumbie (7-19, 3rd season)
Tulsa HC | Kevin Wilson (5-10, 2nd season)
LA Tech Statistical Leaders | QB Jack Turner (351 yards passing, 2 TD & 2 INT), RB Marquis Crosby (11 carries, 48 yards rushing), WR Jay Wilkerson (7 catches for 149 yards), LB Zach Zimos (16 tackles, 0.5 sacks, LB Kolbe Fields (14 tackles, 1.5 sacks)
Tulsa Statistical Leaders | QB Kirk Francis (651 yards passing, 5 TD & 2 INT), RB Lloyd Avant (31 carries for 143 yards), WR Kamdyn Benjamin (17 catches for 290 yards, 2 TDs), S Dayne Hodge (22 tackles, 1 INT), LB Gavin Potter (17 tackles, 4 TFL)
Miss any of our coverage this week? Check it out right here:
The 3-2-1 | Bulldogs fall at NC State, host Tulsa on Saturday
NFL 'Dogs Week 2 | Milton Williams collects first sack of 2024
Weekly Press Conference | Tulsa Game Week
LA Tech Week 3 Depth Chart Check-In
BTB Radio | NCST Recap, Tulsa preview w/ Larry Lewis, Magnitude of Saturday
Scouting Tulsa QB Kirk Francis
Starter Comparison | LA Tech vs Tulsa
Score Predictions | LA Tech vs Tulsa
Analyzing the QB play at LA Tech during Cumbie Era
Betting Preview | LA Tech vs Tulsa
GAME THREAD | LA Tech vs Tulsa
