Advertisement
Advertisement
Published Sep 21, 2024
GAMEDAY CENTRAL | LA Tech vs Tulsa
Default Avatar
Ben Carlisle  •  BleedTechBlue
Publisher
Twitter
@BCarlisle37

BleedTechBlue.com is GAMEDAY CENTRAL throughout the 2024 Louisiana Tech football season.

Louisiana Tech will host Tulsa in non-conference action inside Joe Aillet Stadium on Saturday night.

Where to watch? How to listen?

Match-Up | Louisiana Tech (1-1) vs Tulsa (1-2)

When | September 21, 2024

Where | Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, LA

TV Network | ESPN+

Radio Network | KXKZ 107.5 FM

Postgame Coverage: KXKZ 107.5 FM (The Louisiana Tech postgame call-in show, call in and give your thoughts on the 'Dogs! We'll take your calls at 800-730-8031.)

About the Two Teams

Louisiana Tech HC | Sonny Cumbie (7-19, 3rd season)

Tulsa HC | Kevin Wilson (5-10, 2nd season)

LA Tech Statistical Leaders | QB Jack Turner (351 yards passing, 2 TD & 2 INT), RB Marquis Crosby (11 carries, 48 yards rushing), WR Jay Wilkerson (7 catches for 149 yards), LB Zach Zimos (16 tackles, 0.5 sacks, LB Kolbe Fields (14 tackles, 1.5 sacks)

Tulsa Statistical Leaders | QB Kirk Francis (651 yards passing, 5 TD & 2 INT), RB Lloyd Avant (31 carries for 143 yards), WR Kamdyn Benjamin (17 catches for 290 yards, 2 TDs), S Dayne Hodge (22 tackles, 1 INT), LB Gavin Potter (17 tackles, 4 TFL)

Miss any of our coverage this week? Check it out right here:

The 3-2-1 | Bulldogs fall at NC State, host Tulsa on Saturday

NFL 'Dogs Week 2 | Milton Williams collects first sack of 2024

Stat Attack | Tulsa

Weekly Press Conference | Tulsa Game Week

LA Tech Week 3 Depth Chart Check-In

BTB Radio | NCST Recap, Tulsa preview w/ Larry Lewis, Magnitude of Saturday

Scouting Tulsa QB Kirk Francis

Starter Comparison | LA Tech vs Tulsa

Score Predictions | LA Tech vs Tulsa

Analyzing the QB play at LA Tech during Cumbie Era

Betting Preview | LA Tech vs Tulsa

Three Keys to Victory | Tulsa

GAME THREAD | LA Tech vs Tulsa

Following the game, we will breakdown the snap count totals on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball + take a look at Pro Football Focus Player Grades for each player and much more!

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month! We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech Athletics!