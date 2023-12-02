Louisiana Tech (5-2) will return home for a match-up with Nicholls (3-5) on Saturday afternoon.

Game Time | 2:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (20-20 in 1+ season at LA Tech)

Nicholls HC | Tevon Saddler (3-5 in his 1st season at Nicholls)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech saw its five-game winning streak come to an end at New Mexico on Wednesday night with a 73-64 loss.

Isaiah Crawford was terrific for the Bulldogs pouring in 24 points and pulling down 8 rebounds in 38 minutes of action.

Jordan Crawford came off the bench to score 12 points in 25 minutes of action for Talvin Hester's squad.

However, it was a tough night overall on the offensive end of the floor. Tech shot just 36% from the field.

Scouting the Nicholls State Colonels

Tevon Saddler is off to a 3-5 start as the head coach at Nicholls in his first season.

The Colonels did pull off a 68-66 upset win at LSU on November 10th to grab some headlines across the country.

Jamal West Jr leads the way averaging 17.9 points per game. The 6'6 forward is also pulling down 7.9 rebounds per contest.

Diante Smith (12.1 ppg), Jalen White (11.1 ppg), Robert Brown III (11.0 ppg), and Byron Ireland (10.5 ppg) are also averaging double-figures in scoring.

---

