Louisiana Tech (10-8, 3-4) will return to the court against Western Kentucky (11-7, 4-3) on Thursday night.

GAME INFO

Tip-off Time | 8:00 PM

Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

TV/Streaming | CBS Sports Network

Radio | KXKZ 107.5 FM

LA TECH PREVIEW

Louisiana Tech led by 8 points with 4:46 remaining against UAB on Saturday afternoon but were unable to close the game out and fell 81-74 to the Blazers.

In the defeat, Cobe Williams filled the stat sheet with 27 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists in 36 minutes of action.

Keaston Willis played his best game of the season scoring 23 points on 6/10 shooting from the floor while playing all 40 minutes.

While the Bulldogs did limit UAB to only 37% shooting from the field; they were unable to overcome allowing 21 offensive rebounds.

WESTERN KENTUCKY PREVIEW

Western Kentucky has been a streaky team over the course of the 2022-2023 season.

Over the last 14 games, the Hilltoppers have had streaks of 5 and 3 games with a losing streak of 5 games also mixed in the middle.

Tough team to figure out.

Slowing down Dayvion McKnight has been a tough cover for opponents this season as the 6'1-junior is averaging 17.3 points per game.

Jamarion Sharp is back for another season in the middle for the Hilltoppers. The 7'5-center is once again one of the premier shot blockers in the country averaging 4.3 blocks per game.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Dunkin' Dogs Basketball.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue