PREVIEW | LA Tech vs #23 NC State pres. by LOTS

Each Thursday we will preview Louisiana Tech's match-up with its upcoming opponent.

Louisiana Tech will travel to #23 NC State for a non-conference tilt Saturday night.

Game Time | 5:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC

Series History | NC State leads 1-0

Betting Line | NC State -19.5, O/U 55

LA Tech HC | Skip Holtz (151-114 in 21 seasons as a HC, 63-43 in 8+ years at Louisiana Tech)

NC State HC | Dave Doeren (81-51 in 11 seasons as a HC, 58-47 in 8+ years at NC State)

Scouting the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Louisiana Tech opened Conference USA play with a 24-17 victory over North Texas last weekend.

The Bulldogs were playing without their starting quarterback Austin Kendall, who was out due to medical reasons.

Tech jumped out to a 24-0 lead in the first half before having to hold on late for the 24-17 win.

Aaron Allen finished 14/18 for 137 yards at quarterback, while JD Head finished 5/10 for 70 yards and 1 TD.

Marcus Williams had 17 carries for 73 yards and 2 TDs from his RB position.

Defensively, Louisiana Tech limited North Texas to only 3.7 yards per play.

David Blackwell's unit compiled 7 tackles for loss after entering the game with only 10 in the first 3 games of the season.

Trey Baldwin led the team with 8 tackles and 2 TFL.

Scouting the NC State Wolfpack

NC State earned a 27-21 double-overtime victory over 9th-ranked Clemson last weekend.

Devin Leary played a great game at quarterback completing 32/44 for 238 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Leary is completing 69% of his throws to go along with 10 TDs and 2 INTs through 4 games.

Emeka Emezie had a big game against the Tigers with 14 catches for 116 yards and 1 TD from a receiver position.

Defensively, NC State limited Clemson to only 214 total yards.

Isaiah Moore led the unit with 8 tackles and 2 TFL.

The Wolfpack defense currently ranks 6th nationally allowing only 13 points per game.

Inside the Numbers