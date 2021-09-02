PREVIEW | LA Tech vs Miss State pres. by Legacy Outpatient Therapy Services

The content is brought to you by Legacy Outpatient Therapy Services. LOTS (Legacy Outpatient Therapy Services) is the Outpatient Therapy component of Legacy Rehabilitation . Since 2003, LOTS has been blessed to serve Ruston and its surrounding communities. The friendly, dedicated, and knowledgeable staff has over 75 years of combined experience providing Physical and Occupational Therapy Services.

Each Thursday we will preview Louisiana Tech's match-up with its upcoming opponent.

Louisiana Tech will travel to Mississippi State for its 2021 season opener Saturday afternoon.

Game Time | 3 PM

TV/Radio Networks | ESPNU/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Series History | Mississippi State leads, 11-3

Betting Line | Mississippi State -23, O/U 52.5

LA Tech HC | Skip Holtz (149-112 in 21 seasons as a HC, 61-41 in eight years at Louisiana Tech)

Mississippi State HC | Mike Leach (143-97 in 18 years as a HC, 3-7 in one year at Mississippi State)

Scouting the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Louisiana Tech enters the 2021 season off a 5-5 campaign in 2020 that saw the program play in a bowl game for a 7th consecutive season.

Louisiana Tech returns 18 starters in 2021. Along with the 18 starters that return, Skip Holtz and co. added 13 scholarship transfers in the off-season.

Austin Kendall will start at quarterback for the Bulldogs on Saturday. Kendall, a transfer from West Virginia, has completed 62% of his throws for 2,418 yards, 17 TDs and 10 INTs in his collegiate career.

After averaging only 99.2 yards per game on the ground in 2020, Louisiana Tech has re-made its running back and offensive line rooms.

Marcus Williams and Keyon Henry-Brooks were added from App State and Vanderbilt, respectively.

On the offensive line, Kellton Hollins (TCU), Sam Williams (ULM), and Chris Fournier (Lehigh) were added and will play big roles up front.

Defensively, David Blackwell's unit returns 10 starters.

The defense will be looking to improve on a 2020 season that saw the unit allow 34.7 points per game.

Tyler Grubbs, a Freshman All-American, is back in 2021 after collecting 99 tackles and 9.5 TFL a season ago.

Baylen Buchanan (Tennessee), Elijah Hamilton (Vanderbilt), and Myles Mason (Arkansas) were added in the secondary to help sure-up a back end that struggled in 2020.

Jacob Barnes returns for his second year as the place kicker after going 12/14 on FGs a season ago.

Cesar Barajas, a transfer from Southern, will step in as the punter in 2021.

Scouting the Mississippi State Bulldogs

Mississippi State finished the 2020 season at 3-7 overall in the first year of the Mike Leach era in Starkville.

Will Rogers took over as the starting quarterback midway through the season and completed 69% of his throws for 1,976 yards, 11 TDs and 7 INTs.

Jo'quavious Marks returns as the starting RB for the Bulldogs in 2021. Marks had 130 touches for 580 total yards and 3 TDs as a true freshman in 2020.

Jaden Walley is the leading returning receiver for Miss State after hauling in 52 passes for 718 yards and 2 TDs in 2020.

On the offensive line, Charles Cross is a beast. The starting left tackle made the Freshman All-SEC team a season ago and is expected to be a high draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft next spring.

Defensively, Mississippi State finished fourth in total defense in the SEC a season ago.

Tyrus Wheat leads a talented front-7 that could cause some problems for Louisiana Tech. Wheat finished 2020 with 30 tackles, 6 TFL and 5 sacks.

In the secondary, keep an eye on Martin Emerson and Emmanuel Forbes at cornerback.

Forbes finished with 5 INTs (3 pick sixes) as a freshman in 2020.

Fun Facts about the 2021 Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

- With a win on Saturday, Skip Holtz would earn his 150th win as a HC

- LA Tech is 4-4 in season openers under Skip Holtz

- Louisiana Tech returns 15 of its top 16 tacklers from 2020

- Smoke Harris, Josh Mote, and Trey Baldwin will be Louisiana Tech's team captains in 2021

- Tech leads all of FBS in turnovers forced since 2011 with 255

- 26 Bulldogs will enter the 2021 season with a degree in hand

Game Week Coverage at BleedTechBlue.com

Stat Attack | Mississippi State

Scouting LA Tech QB Austin Kendall

Skip Holtz Weekly Press Conference | Mississippi State Game Week

BTB Radio | Teddy Allen talkin' 'Dogs, Matt Wyatt previews Miss State

Mississippi State Game Week Practice Report presented by Legacy Outpatient Therapy Services

Scouting Mississippi State QB Will Rogers

