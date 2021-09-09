PREVIEW | LA Tech vs SELA pres. by Legacy Outpatient Therapy Services

The content is brought to you by Legacy Outpatient Therapy Services. LOTS (Legacy Outpatient Therapy Services) is the Outpatient Therapy component of Legacy Rehabilitation . Since 2003, LOTS has been blessed to serve Ruston and its surrounding communities. The friendly, dedicated, and knowledgeable staff has over 75 years of combined experience providing Physical and Occupational Therapy Services.

Each Thursday we will preview Louisiana Tech's match-up with its upcoming opponent.

Louisiana Tech will host Southeastern Louisiana in its home opener Saturday night.

Game Time | 6 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN3.com/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, LA

Series History | LA Tech leads 28-7-2

Betting Line | NA

LA Tech HC | Skip Holtz (149-113 in 21 seasons as a HC, 61-42 in eight years at Louisiana Tech)

Southeastern HC | Frank Scelfo (17-15 in 4 season at Southeastern)

Scouting the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Louisiana Tech dropped a 35-34 heartbreaker at Mississippi State to open the 2021 season last week.

The Bulldogs led 34-14 with 12:23 remaining in the game before allowing State to reel off 21 consecutive points to take a 35-34 lead.

With 2 seconds remaining in the game Jacob Barnes lined up for a 46-yard FG to give Tech the win.

The field goal was blocked, and ultimately Louisiana Tech fell to Mississippi State.

In the defeat Austin Kendall totaled 338 yards and 3 TDs in his first career start at quarterback for the Bulldogs.

Bub Means had 2 catches for 94 yards and 1 TD from his receiver position.

Defensively, David Blackwell's unit forced 4 Mississippi State turnovers.

Trey Baldwin had 6 tackles, 1 FF, and a 35-yard pick six that would give Tech a 31-14 lead in the 3rd quarter. For his efforts, Baldwin was named the LSWA Defensive Player of the Week.

Levi and Ben Bell combined for 8 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 FF and 1 FR for the Bulldog defensive line.

Scouting the Southeastern Louisiana Lions

Southeastern earned a 49-28 win at North Alabama in its season opener.

In the win, Cole Kelley piled up 309 total yards and 4 TDs from the quarterback position. Kelley was the Walter Payton Award (FCS Heisman Trophy) winner following the 2021 spring season.

Nolan Given, Austin Mitchell, and Cephus Johnson each caught touchdowns for the Lions in the win.

Southeastern boasts an offense that features 3 FBS transfers at RB, 5 FBS transfers at WR and 3 FBS transfers at TE.

Defensively, Jordan Ferlando had an interception in the win.

With Southeastern coming to town, former Tech QB Ross Jenkins and former Tech S Antonio Baker will return to Ruston. Jenkins coaches the special teams for the Lions, while Baker coaches the nickel backs.

Stat Attack | Southeastern Louisiana

Skip Holtz Weekly Press Conference | Southeastern Louisiana Game Week

BTB Radio | Miss State recap, preview of Southeastern LA w/ former Tech QB Ross Jenkins and Tech golf coach Matt Terry

Southeastern Louisiana Game Week Practice Report presented by Legacy Outpatient Therapy Services

Scouting Southeastern Louisiana QB Cole Kelley

Score Predictions | LA Tech vs Southeastern Louisiana

