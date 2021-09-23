PREVIEW | LA Tech vs UNT pres. by Legacy Outpatient Therapy Services

The content is brought to you by Legacy Outpatient Therapy Services. LOTS (Legacy Outpatient Therapy Services) is the Outpatient Therapy component of Legacy Rehabilitation . Since 2003, LOTS has been blessed to serve Ruston and its surrounding communities. The friendly, dedicated, and knowledgeable staff has over 75 years of combined experience providing Physical and Occupational Therapy Services.

Each Thursday we will preview Louisiana Tech's match-up with its upcoming opponent.

Louisiana Tech will host North Texas to open C-USA play for the Bulldogs Saturday evening.

Game Time | 6:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | Stadium/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, LA

Series History | LA Tech leads 12-7

Betting Line | LA Tech -12, O/U 64.5

LA Tech HC | Skip Holtz (150-114 in 21 seasons as a HC, 62-43 in 8+ years at Louisiana Tech)

North Texas HC | Seth Littrell (32-33 in 6 seasons as a HC, 32-33 in 5+ years at North Texas)

Scouting the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Louisiana Tech fell to SMU 39-37 inside Joe Aillet Stadium last Saturday.

A 33-yard walk-off Hail Mary from Tanner Mordecai to Reggie Robertson Jr. proved to be the difference for the Mustangs.

In the defeat, Austin Kendall accounted for 371 total yards and 5 touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

Through 3 games, Kendall has completed 62% of his throws for 837 yards, 7 TDs & 3 INTs. The Washaw, NC native also has 3 rushing touchdowns.

Tre Harris had a big day at receiver for the Bulldogs with 5 catches for 102 yards and 2 TDs. The 102 yards receiving was the first 100-yard effort for the former Comeaux HS standout.

Defensively, Tyler Grubbs led the Bulldogs with 13 tackles.

Three games into the season, Louisiana Tech's defense is allowing 535.7 yards and 38.7 points per game.

With conference play starting up, David Blackwell's unit will need to step up if the Bulldogs are going to contend for a Conference USA Championship.

Scouting the North Texas Mean Green

North Texas enters the match-up with Louisiana Tech at 1-2 overall and 0-1 in C-USA play.

The Mean Green fell to UAB 40-6 last weekend in Denton.

Jace Ruder will get the start at quarterback for North Texas Saturday night.

Ruder has completed 56% of his throws for 531 yards, 3 TDs & 5 INTs over the first three weeks of the season.

DeAndre Torrey is the player to watch for North Texas on the offensive side of the ball. Torrey is averaging 141 total yards per game and has scored 3 touchdowns.

Defensively, Phil Bennett is in his first year as the new defensive coordinator in Denton.

Bennett has been in the college coaching ranks for over 40 years and is looking to improve a defensive unit that allowed 42.8 points per game in 2020.

To this point, Bennett has done his job and UNT has improved on the defensive side of the ball. The unit is allowing 29.7 points per game.

Defensively, keep an eye on DT Dion Novil. Novil, a 1st Team All-CUSA selection in 2020, has 28 career TFL.

Inside the Numbers