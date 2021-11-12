Three Keys to Victory | Charlotte

Tech desperately needs to get back in the win column as they head back home the losers of five straight. What can the Bulldogs do to beat Charlotte in their first-ever meeting?

Tote the Rock

Throughout the season, I have urged the Bulldogs to focus on what they do best - passing the football. Certain opponents we've faced have had top 25 run defenses... and in my defense, the Bulldogs haven't shown much of a ground game for long stretches of the season. But last week, Tech was finally able to run the ball consistently for an entire game. And that performance was against UAB - who is always great at defense. Yet again, Nathan beat me to the punch here with his Stat Attack post... But Charlotte ain't UAB at stopping the run. In fact, they're one of the worst run defenses we will face this year - and that's exactly what the Bulldogs need. If we can set up a decent ground game and get guys like Williams and Henry-Brooks into the second level, we'll win this game going away. If we can't run against Charlotte's 5.4 average yards per rush allowed... well... it ain't gonna be pretty.

Capture the Momentum

At times this season, there have been pivotal plays that may not look like much on the stat sheet after the game... But have a monumental effect on the game's outcome. Last week against UAB, Tech was up 21-7, with all the momentum in the world, when a fake punt (and an egregious missed holding), followed by a borderline hit on the sidelines gave UAB two crucial first downs that eventually led to points. The same thing happened early in the UTSA game. After 2 straight four and outs, the Bulldog defense had the Runners 3rd and 22. A 4 yard pass and a 15 yard late hit penalty later, and UTSA marched straight down the field to score the go ahead touchdown, then never looked back. This year's Bulldog team had trouble responding to adversity like that, and needs to remain in front of the 8 ball by not making critical mistakes if they hope to beat much of anybody the rest of the way in 2021.

Pass Defense

Charlotte QB Chris Reynolds will be making is 33rd career start on Saturday... That's.... Pretty damn impressive. Even more impressive has been his improvement as a passer this season. He went from completing 61% of his throws in previous years to now completing 67% this season. As Ben pointed out earlier this week, he is stellar within 20 yards of the line of scrimmage, completing 77% of his passes at that range. On a team that's not particularly good at much in the eyes of the advanced metrics, this passing attack stands out: The Niners are ranked 19th in Expected Points Added per pass with 0.212 (Tech is 51st with 0.027, for reference). It's been a while since Tech passed a great passer like that. David Blackwell will have to have his guys ready to play tight, man coverage. It will also be imperative that the Bulldog defense remember how to tackle after last week's debacle in Birmingham.

Evan is also a contributor to gtpdd.dog, a lighthearted Louisiana Tech blog. Be sure to check out @gotechplsdntdie on Twitter, play the gtpdd Contest and CUSA Pick'Em, and listen to the gtpdd Podcast!