BleedTechBlue - BleedTechBlue Game Day Guide | LA Tech vs UTSA

BleedTechBlue.com is GAME DAY CENTRAL throughout the 2020 Louisiana Tech football season.

After falling to Marshall last week, Louisiana Tech will take its show on the road to San Antonio for a match-up with UTSA.

The Bulldogs lead the all-time series between the two teams 7-1. Tech is 2-1 in San Antonio.

Louisiana Tech Head Coach: Skip Holtz (59-38, 8th season)

UTSA Head Coach: Jeff Traylor (3-3, 1st season)

Where to watch? How to listen?

Match-Up: Louisiana Tech (3-2, 2-1) vs UTSA (3-3, 1-1)

When: October 24th, 7:00 PM

Where: Alamodome

TV Network: ESPNU

Radio Network: KXKZ 107.5 FM

Postgame Coverage: KXKZ 107.5 FM (The Louisiana Tech postgame call-in show, call in and give your thoughts on the 'Dogs! We'll take your calls at 800-730-8031.)

Miss any of our coverage this week? Check it out right here:

The 3-2-1: 'Dogs Struggle, Fall to Marshall, UTSA looms on Saturday

Stat Attack: UTSA

UTSA Week Press Conference | Attention to Detail, OL + QB Play

BTB Radio | Marshall Recap, UTSA Preview w/ Javi Cardenas of BirdsUp.com

News & Notes from Wednesday's Practice

Scouting UTSA QB Frank Harris

Three Keys to Victory: UTSA

GAME THREAD | Louisiana Tech vs UTSA

Following the game on Sunday, we will breakdown the snap count totals on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball + take a look at Pro Football Focus Player Grades for each player and much more!

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month! We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech Athletics!