Fall Camp Preview 2022 | Offensive Line

Louisiana Tech is slated to open fall camp for the 2022 football season on Wednesday, August 3rd.

After finishing the 2021 season at 3-9 overall, Bulldog fans are feeling refreshed and ready to get eyes on Sonny Cumbie's club this fall.

Nathan Young was hired from Stephen F. Austin and will coach the offensive line in 2022.

The 2022 OL Room | Abraham Delfin, Josh Mote, Biron Rossell, Dakota White, Carson Bruno, Isaac Ellis, DeMarcus Gordon, Bert Hale, Kenneth Bannister, Erron Bean, Ray Kelly, Jerren Gilbert, Elijah Bowser, Brett Canis, Landon Nelson, Jonah Brewster

Louisiana Tech averaged just 3.5 yards per carry and allowed 28 sacks a season ago.

Young will be tasked with improving the unit in 2022 so that the offense can sustain a rhythm and produce more points throughout the season.

After all, games are won in the trenches.

Abraham Delfin and Josh Mote return on the interior of the offensive line after each starting 12 games a season ago.

Isaac Ellis transferred in from Memphis and is expected to compete with Jerren Gilbert for the starting role at right guard.

Ellis, a Monroe, LA native, played in 34 games (18 starts) during his career at Memphis.

The offensive tackle spot returns some experience in Biron Rossell and Dakota White.

Rossell started 8 games at left tackle in 2021, while White made 4 starts at right tackle.

Beyond Rossell and White, finding depth at the tackle positions will be extremely important for the Bulldogs.

Carson Bruno, Kenneth Bannister, DeMarcus Gordon, Elijah Bowser, Brett Canis, and Erron Bean all saw time at tackle in the spring.

Final Thoughts

The interior of the offensive line with Mote, Delfin, Ellis, and Gilbert looks like it will be the strength of the unit.

Ray Kelly provides a strong back-up option for Delfin at center.

The play of Rossell and White at tackle might ultimately determine how successful the offensive unit is in 2022. If those two go down, perhaps a guy like Carson Bruno will step in and prove that he's ready to be a contributor as a redshirt freshman.

If the offensive line can create running lanes and give the quarterback some time to throw in 2022, the Bulldogs will score some points.

Answering the question marks at quarterback and on the offensive line will be the two biggest storylines for the Bulldogs during fall camp.

