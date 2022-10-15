BleedTechBlue.com is GAME DAY CENTRAL throughout the 2022 Louisiana Tech football season.

Louisiana Tech will travel to North Texas for a Conference USA tilt on Saturday afternoon.

The Bulldogs are 7-1 all-time against North Texas in Denton.

Louisiana Tech Head Coach: Sonny Cumbie (2-3, 1st season)

North Texas Head Coach: Seth Littrell (40-41, 7th season)

Where to watch? How to listen?

Match-Up: Louisiana Tech (2-3, 1-0) vs North Texas (3-3, 2-0)

When: October 15, 2022 at 3 PM

Where: Apogee Stadium in Denton, Texas

TV Network: ESPN+

Radio Network: KXKZ 107.5 FM

Postgame Coverage: KXKZ 107.5 FM (The Louisiana Tech postgame call-in show, call in and give your thoughts on the 'Dogs! We'll take your calls at 800-730-8031.)

Miss any of our coverage this week? Check it out right here:

The 3-2-1 | 'Dogs defeat UTEP, road trip to North Texas on tap

Stat Attack | North Texas

Weekly Press Conference | North Texas

Game Week Practice Report | North Texas

BTB Radio | UTEP Recap, UNT Preview w/ Vito, Parker McNeil In Studio

How did the NFL 'Dogs perform in week 5?

Film Room | LA Tech Sports Central breaks down the play of Parker McNeil against UTEP

Scouting North Texas QB Austin Aune

Game Week Practice Report #2 | North Texas

Inside the Numbers | LA Tech vs North Texas

Score Predictions | LA Tech vs North Texas

Keys to Victory | North Texas

GAME THREAD | LA Tech vs North Texas

Following the game, we will breakdown the snap count totals on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball + take a look at Pro Football Focus Player Grades for each player and much more!

---

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month! We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech Athletics!