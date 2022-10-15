GAME DAY CENTRAL | LA Tech vs North Texas
BleedTechBlue.com is GAME DAY CENTRAL throughout the 2022 Louisiana Tech football season.
Louisiana Tech will travel to North Texas for a Conference USA tilt on Saturday afternoon.
The Bulldogs are 7-1 all-time against North Texas in Denton.
Louisiana Tech Head Coach: Sonny Cumbie (2-3, 1st season)
North Texas Head Coach: Seth Littrell (40-41, 7th season)
Where to watch? How to listen?
Match-Up: Louisiana Tech (2-3, 1-0) vs North Texas (3-3, 2-0)
When: October 15, 2022 at 3 PM
Where: Apogee Stadium in Denton, Texas
TV Network: ESPN+
Radio Network: KXKZ 107.5 FM
Postgame Coverage: KXKZ 107.5 FM (The Louisiana Tech postgame call-in show, call in and give your thoughts on the 'Dogs! We'll take your calls at 800-730-8031.)
Miss any of our coverage this week? Check it out right here:
The 3-2-1 | 'Dogs defeat UTEP, road trip to North Texas on tap
Weekly Press Conference | North Texas
Game Week Practice Report | North Texas
BTB Radio | UTEP Recap, UNT Preview w/ Vito, Parker McNeil In Studio
How did the NFL 'Dogs perform in week 5?
Film Room | LA Tech Sports Central breaks down the play of Parker McNeil against UTEP
Scouting North Texas QB Austin Aune
Game Week Practice Report #2 | North Texas
Inside the Numbers | LA Tech vs North Texas
Score Predictions | LA Tech vs North Texas
GAME THREAD | LA Tech vs North Texas
Following the game, we will breakdown the snap count totals on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball + take a look at Pro Football Focus Player Grades for each player and much more!
---
Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month! We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech Athletics!