BleedTechBlue.com is GAME DAY CENTRAL throughout the 2022 Louisiana Tech football season.

Louisiana Tech will host SFA In Its home opener tonight Inside Joe Aillet Stadium.

Louisiana Tech comes In at 0-1, while Stephen F. Austin Is 1-1 on the young season.

Louisiana Tech Head Coach: Sonny Cumbie (0-1, 1st season)

SFA Head Coach: Colby Carthel (18-18, 4th season)

Where to watch? How to listen?

Match-Up: SFA (1-1) @ Louisiana Tech (0-1)

When: September 10, 2022 at 6 PM

Where: Joe Aillet Stadium In Ruston, LA

TV Network: ESPN3.com

Radio Network: KXKZ 107.5 FM

Postgame Coverage: KXKZ 107.5 FM (The Louisiana Tech postgame call-in show, call in and give your thoughts on the 'Dogs! We'll take your calls at 800-730-8031.)

Miss any of our coverage this week? Check it out right here:

The 3-2-1 | LA Tech falls to Mizzou, home opener vs SFA on Saturday

Stat Attack | SFA

Weekly Press Conference | SFA Game Week

BTB Radio | Mizzou Recap, Previewing SFA, What we learned In Week 1

Scouting SFA QB Trae Self

Score Predictions | LA Tech vs SFA

Recruiting | Visitors for the SFA Game

Three Keys to Victory | SFA

GAME THREAD | LA Tech vs SFA

Following the game, we will breakdown the snap count totals on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball + take a look at Pro Football Focus Player Grades for each player and much more!

---

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month! We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech Athletics!