GAME DAY CENTRAL | LA Tech vs UTSA
BleedTechBlue.com is GAME DAY CENTRAL throughout the 2022 Louisiana Tech football season.
Louisiana Tech will travel to San Antonio for a Conference USA match-up with UTSA on Saturday afternoon.
Louisiana Tech Head Coach: Sonny Cumbie (3-6 in 1st season at LA Tech)
UTSA Head Coach: Jeff Traylor (26-9 in his 3rd season at UTSA)
Where to watch? How to listen?
Match-Up: Louisiana Tech (3-6, 2-3) vs UTSA (7-2, 5-0)
When: November 12, 2022 at 2:30 PM
Where: Alamodome in San Antonio, TX
TV Network: ESPN+
Radio Network: KXKZ 107.5 FM
Postgame Coverage: KXKZ 107.5 FM (The Louisiana Tech postgame call-in show, call in and give your thoughts on the 'Dogs! We'll take your calls at 800-730-8031.)
Miss any of our coverage this week? Check it out right here:
The 3-2-1 | LA Tech knocks off MTSU, road trip to UTSA on deck
Weekly Press Conference | UTSA
Game Week Practice Report | UTSA
BTB Radio | MTSU Recap, UTSA Preview, OT Carson Bruno in studio
NFL Update | Sneed Balls out In Week 9
Inside the Numbers | LA Tech vs UTSA
Score Predictions | LA Tech vs UTSA
Following the game, we will breakdown the snap count totals on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball + take a look at Pro Football Focus Player Grades for each player and much more!
---
Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month! We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech Athletics!