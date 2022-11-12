BleedTechBlue.com is GAME DAY CENTRAL throughout the 2022 Louisiana Tech football season.

Louisiana Tech will travel to San Antonio for a Conference USA match-up with UTSA on Saturday afternoon.

Louisiana Tech Head Coach: Sonny Cumbie (3-6 in 1st season at LA Tech)

UTSA Head Coach: Jeff Traylor (26-9 in his 3rd season at UTSA)

Where to watch? How to listen?

Match-Up: Louisiana Tech (3-6, 2-3) vs UTSA (7-2, 5-0)

When: November 12, 2022 at 2:30 PM

Where: Alamodome in San Antonio, TX

TV Network: ESPN+

Radio Network: KXKZ 107.5 FM

Postgame Coverage: KXKZ 107.5 FM (The Louisiana Tech postgame call-in show, call in and give your thoughts on the 'Dogs! We'll take your calls at 800-730-8031.)

Following the game, we will breakdown the snap count totals on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball + take a look at Pro Football Focus Player Grades for each player and much more!

---

