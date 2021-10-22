GAME PREVIEW | LA Tech vs #24 UTSA
Louisiana Tech (2-4, 1-1) will host #24 UTSA (7-0, 3-0) in a pivotal Conference USA game Saturday night.
Game Time | 6:00 PM
TV/Radio Network | Stadium/KXKZ 107.5 FM
Location | Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, LA
Series History | LA Tech leads 7-2
Betting Line | UTSA -6.5, O/U 60
LA Tech HC | Skip Holtz (151-116 in 21 seasons as a HC, 63-45 in 9 seasons at Louisiana Tech)
UTSA HC | Jeff Traylor (14-5 in 2 seasons as a HC, 14-5 in 2 seasons at UTSA)
Scouting the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
Louisiana Tech fell 19-3 at UTEP last weekend to fall to 2-4 overall and 1-1 in Conference USA play.
In the defeat, Louisiana Tech's offense finished with only 278 total yards.
To make matters worse, the Bulldogs were only 3/12 on third down, finished with 3 points in 5 red zone trips and turned the ball over 3 times.
Defensively, after allowing 14 points in the first 9 minutes of the game, the Bulldogs buckled down and allowed only 3 points the remainder of the game.
David Blackwell's unit allowed only 276 total yards and forced 4 turnovers on UTEP's final 12 possessions of the game.
Trey Baldwin led the unit with 12 tackles. Tyler Grubbs finished with 9 tackles and 1 sack.
Scouting the UTSA Roadrunners
Jeff Traylor's team enters the match-up with Louisiana Tech playing the best football in program history.
The Roadrunners shutout Rice 45-0 last week in a game that the Owls only totaled 102 total yards against the UTSA defense.
Frank Harris is playing the best football of his career at quarterback completing 69% of his throws for 1,600 yards, 14 TDs and 3 INTs.
Sincere McCormick is having another big year at RB with 778 yards on the ground and 6 TDs.
Defensively, the Roadrunners are have limited opponents to only 19.1 points per game.
Rod Wright's defensive line has 17 sacks in 7 games and will be looking to put pressure on Austin Kendall to slow down LA Tech's offensive attack on Saturday night.
Inside the Numbers
|Statistic
|LA Tech
|UTSA
|
Points Per Game
|
28.3
|
38.5
|
Points Allowed Per Game
|
31
|
19.1
|
Total Offense Per Game
|
389.8
|
446.3
|
Total Yards Allowed Per Game
|
457.8
|
323.9
|
Pass Yards Per Game
|
267.1
|
266.2
|
Rush Yards Per Game
|
122.7
|
180
|
3rd Down Conversions
|
32/82 (39%)
|
52/109 (48%)
|
Red Zone Touchdowns
|
10/21 (48%)
|
21/33 (64%)
Game Week Coverage at BleedTechBlue.com
The 3-2-1 | Gut Check Time, 'Dogs fall to UTEP, #24 UTSA Up Next
Skip Holtz Weekly Press Conference | UTSA Game Week
BTB Radio | Conference Realignment, UTSA preview w/ Jared Kalmus, & Tech QB Austin Kendall
UTSA Game Week Practice Report
Score Predictions | LA Tech vs UTSA
