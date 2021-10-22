 BleedTechBlue - GAME PREVIEW | LA Tech vs #24 UTSA
football

GAME PREVIEW | LA Tech vs #24 UTSA

Ben Carlisle
@BCarlisle37

Louisiana Tech (2-4, 1-1) will host #24 UTSA (7-0, 3-0) in a pivotal Conference USA game Saturday night.

Game Time | 6:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | Stadium/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, LA

Series History | LA Tech leads 7-2

Betting Line | UTSA -6.5, O/U 60

LA Tech HC | Skip Holtz (151-116 in 21 seasons as a HC, 63-45 in 9 seasons at Louisiana Tech)

UTSA HC | Jeff Traylor (14-5 in 2 seasons as a HC, 14-5 in 2 seasons at UTSA)

Scouting the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Louisiana Tech fell 19-3 at UTEP last weekend to fall to 2-4 overall and 1-1 in Conference USA play.

In the defeat, Louisiana Tech's offense finished with only 278 total yards.

To make matters worse, the Bulldogs were only 3/12 on third down, finished with 3 points in 5 red zone trips and turned the ball over 3 times.

Defensively, after allowing 14 points in the first 9 minutes of the game, the Bulldogs buckled down and allowed only 3 points the remainder of the game.

David Blackwell's unit allowed only 276 total yards and forced 4 turnovers on UTEP's final 12 possessions of the game.

Trey Baldwin led the unit with 12 tackles. Tyler Grubbs finished with 9 tackles and 1 sack.

Scouting the UTSA Roadrunners

Jeff Traylor's team enters the match-up with Louisiana Tech playing the best football in program history.

The Roadrunners shutout Rice 45-0 last week in a game that the Owls only totaled 102 total yards against the UTSA defense.

Frank Harris is playing the best football of his career at quarterback completing 69% of his throws for 1,600 yards, 14 TDs and 3 INTs.

Sincere McCormick is having another big year at RB with 778 yards on the ground and 6 TDs.

Defensively, the Roadrunners are have limited opponents to only 19.1 points per game.

Rod Wright's defensive line has 17 sacks in 7 games and will be looking to put pressure on Austin Kendall to slow down LA Tech's offensive attack on Saturday night.

Inside the Numbers

Statistical Match-up
Statistic LA Tech UTSA

Points Per Game

28.3

38.5

Points Allowed Per Game

31

19.1

Total Offense Per Game

389.8

446.3

Total Yards Allowed Per Game

457.8

323.9

Pass Yards Per Game

267.1

266.2

Rush Yards Per Game

122.7

180

3rd Down Conversions

32/82 (39%)

52/109 (48%)

Red Zone Touchdowns

10/21 (48%)

21/33 (64%)

---

{{ article.author_name }}