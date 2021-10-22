GAME PREVIEW | LA Tech vs #24 UTSA

Louisiana Tech (2-4, 1-1) will host #24 UTSA (7-0, 3-0) in a pivotal Conference USA game Saturday night.

Game Time | 6:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | Stadium/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, LA

Series History | LA Tech leads 7-2

Betting Line | UTSA -6.5, O/U 60

LA Tech HC | Skip Holtz (151-116 in 21 seasons as a HC, 63-45 in 9 seasons at Louisiana Tech)

UTSA HC | Jeff Traylor (14-5 in 2 seasons as a HC, 14-5 in 2 seasons at UTSA)

Scouting the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Louisiana Tech fell 19-3 at UTEP last weekend to fall to 2-4 overall and 1-1 in Conference USA play.

In the defeat, Louisiana Tech's offense finished with only 278 total yards.

To make matters worse, the Bulldogs were only 3/12 on third down, finished with 3 points in 5 red zone trips and turned the ball over 3 times.

Defensively, after allowing 14 points in the first 9 minutes of the game, the Bulldogs buckled down and allowed only 3 points the remainder of the game.

David Blackwell's unit allowed only 276 total yards and forced 4 turnovers on UTEP's final 12 possessions of the game.

Trey Baldwin led the unit with 12 tackles. Tyler Grubbs finished with 9 tackles and 1 sack.

Scouting the UTSA Roadrunners

Jeff Traylor's team enters the match-up with Louisiana Tech playing the best football in program history.

The Roadrunners shutout Rice 45-0 last week in a game that the Owls only totaled 102 total yards against the UTSA defense.

Frank Harris is playing the best football of his career at quarterback completing 69% of his throws for 1,600 yards, 14 TDs and 3 INTs.

Sincere McCormick is having another big year at RB with 778 yards on the ground and 6 TDs.

Defensively, the Roadrunners are have limited opponents to only 19.1 points per game.

Rod Wright's defensive line has 17 sacks in 7 games and will be looking to put pressure on Austin Kendall to slow down LA Tech's offensive attack on Saturday night.

Inside the Numbers