GAME PREVIEW | LA Tech vs Charlotte

Louisiana Tech (2-7, 1-4) will host Charlotte (5-4, 3-2) in a Conference USA match-up Saturday afternoon.

Game Time | 2:30 PM

TV/Radio Network | Stadium/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, LA

Series History | NA

Betting Line | LA Tech -7, O/U 57

LA Tech HC | Skip Holtz (151-119 in 21 seasons as a HC, 63-48 in 9 seasons at Louisiana Tech)

UAB HC | Will Healy (27-35 in 6 season as a HC, 14-14 in 3 seasons at Charlotte)

Scouting the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Louisiana Tech will be looking to end a 5-game losing streak against Charlotte Saturday afternoon.

The Bulldogs fell 52-38 at UAB last weekend.

In the defeat, Tech allowed 295 yards on the ground while missing 21 tackles.

Offensively, JD Head made his first career start at quarterback and finished with 196 yard passing and 3 total TDs.

Marcus Williams, Keyon Henry-Brooks and Greg Garner combined for 147 yards rushing and 3 TDs.

With Charlotte allowing 204 yards per game on the ground, look for Tech to try and establish the run early on Saturday.

Scouting the Charlotte 49ers

Charlotte defeated Rice 31-24 in overtime last weekend for its 5th win of the season.

With a win against Louisiana Tech, the 49ers will reach bowl eligibility for only the 2nd time in program history.

Chris Reynolds will make his 33rd career start at quarterback against Louisiana Tech Saturday afternoon.

Reynolds has totaled 7,802 yards and 66 TDs in his 49ers career.

Reynolds will be looking to get Grant Dubose and Victor Tucker involved in the pass attack against the Bulldogs.

Dubose and Tucker have combined for 83 catches for 1,173 yards and 7 TDs in 2021.

Inside the Numbers