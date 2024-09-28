GAMEDAY CENTRAL | LA Tech vs FIU
BleedTechBlue.com is GAMEDAY CENTRAL throughout the 2024 Louisiana Tech football season.
Louisiana Tech will travel to FIU for the start of Conference USA play on Saturday night.
Where to watch? How to listen?
Match-Up | Louisiana Tech (1-2) @ FIU (1-3)
When | September 28, 2024
Where | Pitbull Stadium in Miami, FL
TV Network | ESPN+
Radio Network | KXKZ 107.5 FM
Postgame Coverage: KXKZ 107.5 FM (The Louisiana Tech postgame call-in show, call in and give your thoughts on the 'Dogs! We'll take your calls at 800-730-8031.)
About the Two Teams
Louisiana Tech HC | Sonny Cumbie (7-20, 3rd season)
FIU HC | Mike MacIntyre (9-19, 3rd season)
LA Tech Statistical Leaders | QB Jack Turner (392 yards passing, 2 TD & 2 INT), RB Donerio Davenport (25 carries, 82 yards rushing, 1 TD), WR Tru Edwards (9 catches for 169 yards, 1 TD), LB Zach Zimos (29 tackles, 2.5 TFL), LB Kolbe Fields (22 tackles, 4 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 INT)
Tulsa Statistical Leaders | QB Keyone Jenkins (896 yards passing, 8 TD & 4 INT), RB Kejon Owens (31 carries for 173 yards, 3 TDs), WR Eric Rivers (12 catches for 256 yards, 2 TDs), LB Travion Barnes (40 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1 INT), S CJ Christian (33 tackles, 1 TFL)
Miss any of our coverage this week? Check it out right here:
The 3-2-1 | Bulldogs fall to Tulsa, set to open CUSA play at FIU
Weekly Press Conference | FIU Game Week
LA Tech Week 4 Depth Chart Check-In
BTB Radio | Tulsa Recap, FIU Preview w/ Barral
Scouting FIU QB Keyone Jenkins
Starter Comparison | LA Tech vs FIU
Score Predictions | LA Tech vs FIU
Betting Preview | LA Tech vs FIU
Following the game, we will breakdown the snap count totals on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball + take a look at Pro Football Focus Player Grades for each player and much more!
Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month! We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech Athletics!