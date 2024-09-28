PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1aWEgyTDlIVkpTJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVpYSDJMOUhWSlMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
News
ago football Edit

GAMEDAY CENTRAL | LA Tech vs FIU

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
Publisher
@BCarlisle37

BleedTechBlue.com is GAMEDAY CENTRAL throughout the 2024 Louisiana Tech football season.

Louisiana Tech will travel to FIU for the start of Conference USA play on Saturday night.

Where to watch? How to listen?

Match-Up | Louisiana Tech (1-2) @ FIU (1-3)

When | September 28, 2024

Where | Pitbull Stadium in Miami, FL

TV Network | ESPN+

Radio Network | KXKZ 107.5 FM

Postgame Coverage: KXKZ 107.5 FM (The Louisiana Tech postgame call-in show, call in and give your thoughts on the 'Dogs! We'll take your calls at 800-730-8031.)

About the Two Teams

Louisiana Tech HC | Sonny Cumbie (7-20, 3rd season)

FIU HC | Mike MacIntyre (9-19, 3rd season)

LA Tech Statistical Leaders | QB Jack Turner (392 yards passing, 2 TD & 2 INT), RB Donerio Davenport (25 carries, 82 yards rushing, 1 TD), WR Tru Edwards (9 catches for 169 yards, 1 TD), LB Zach Zimos (29 tackles, 2.5 TFL), LB Kolbe Fields (22 tackles, 4 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 INT)

Tulsa Statistical Leaders | QB Keyone Jenkins (896 yards passing, 8 TD & 4 INT), RB Kejon Owens (31 carries for 173 yards, 3 TDs), WR Eric Rivers (12 catches for 256 yards, 2 TDs), LB Travion Barnes (40 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1 INT), S CJ Christian (33 tackles, 1 TFL)

Miss any of our coverage this week? Check it out right here:

The 3-2-1 | Bulldogs fall to Tulsa, set to open CUSA play at FIU

Stat Attack | FIU

Weekly Press Conference | FIU Game Week

LA Tech Week 4 Depth Chart Check-In

BTB Radio | Tulsa Recap, FIU Preview w/ Barral

Scouting FIU QB Keyone Jenkins

Starter Comparison | LA Tech vs FIU

Score Predictions | LA Tech vs FIU

LA Tech Starting QB at FIU

Betting Preview | LA Tech vs FIU

Three Keys to Victory | FIU

GAME THREAD | LA Tech vs FIU

Following the game, we will breakdown the snap count totals on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball + take a look at Pro Football Focus Player Grades for each player and much more!

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month! We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech Athletics!

