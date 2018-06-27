Over the last month, BleedTechBlue.com has revealed each pick of its inaugural 22 round mock draft of the Louisiana Tech football team.

Jonathan Ford, Jason Jones, and Ben Carlisle were in charge of selecting each team.

While the rosters are somewhat unbalanced on a position-by-position basis, each team has its own strengths and weaknesses.

We need you, the reader, to decide which team would fare the best on a Saturday afternoon this fall.

JFord’s roster is made up of one quarterback, two running backs, five wide receivers, four offensive linemen, two defensive ends, two defensive tackles, two linebackers, two cornerbacks, and two safeties.

JFord’s Offense: Elijah Walker, Kam McKnight, Deandre Marcus, Smoke Harris, Adrian Hardy, Javonte Woodard, Zack Cousar, Willie Allen, Shane Carpenter, Devante Lovett, and Joshua Mote.

JFord’s Defense: Milton Williams, Tristan Allen, Courtney Wallace, La’Dante Davenport, Dae’von Washington, Connor Taylor, Amik Robertson, Ephraim Kitchen, Derek Turner, and Jaiden Cole.

Jason’s roster is made up of one quarterback, one running back, five wide receivers, five offensive linemen, three defensive ends, one defensive tackle, two linebackers, two cornerbacks, and two safeties.

Jason’s Offense: J’Mar Smith, Jaqwis Dancy, Rhashid Bonnette, George Scott, Wayne Toussant, Tahj Magee, O’Shea Dugas, Ethan Reed, Hanner Shipley, Gewhite Stallworth, and Drew Kirkpatrick.

Jason’s Defense: Immanuel Turner, Eric Kendzior, Matthew Ydarraga, Jordan Bradford, Trey Baldwin, Brandon Floyd, Trey Spencer, Zach Hannibal, Xavier Lodge, and Beejay Williamson.

Ben’s roster is made up of one quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, four offensive linemen, two defensive ends, two defensive tackles, three linebackers, three cornerbacks, and two safeties.

Ben’s Offense: Westin Elliot, Justin Henderson, Israel Tucker, Teddy Veal, Maureese Wren, Griffin Hebert, Michael Rodriguez, Kody Russey, Christian Henderson, and Abraham Deflin.

Ben’s Defense: Jaylon Ferguson, Willie Baker, Ka’Derrion Mason, Keonayte Garner, Collin Scott, James Jackson, Jacorion Andrews, Mike Sam, L’Jarius Sneed, Brodrick Calhoun, Darryl Lewis, and Jordan Baldwin.

Who has the best team? You decide! Give us your feedback!

In all, 66 total players were drafted in the 2018 BleedTechBlue Mock Draft. Undoubtedly, quality players went undrafted, certain players were drafted way too high, and some guys were picked in the right spot.

As fans of Louisiana Tech, one thing is for certain: We pull for all of our Bulldogs to have success each and every Saturday in the fall.

