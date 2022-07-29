Fall Camp Preview 2022 | Defensive Line/Outside Linebacker

Louisiana Tech is slated to open fall camp for the 2022 football season on Wednesday, August 3rd.

After finishing the 2021 season at 3-9 overall, Bulldog fans are feeling refreshed and ready to get eyes on Sonny Cumbie's club this fall.

Scott Power is in year one as the defensive coordinator and will have Casey Walker and Anthony Camp to coach the defensive tackles and outside linebackers, respectively.

Walker enters his first season at Louisiana Tech after spending the last two seasons at Texas A&M Commerce.

Camp is entering his third year in Ruston.

The 2022 DT Room | Keivie Rose, Rasheed Lyles, DJ Jackson, Tristan Allen, Shaq Spears, Steven Shaw, Omar Sims, Zion Nason

The 2022 DE/OLB Room | DeShon Hall, Mykol Clark, Kershawn Fisher, Joe Mason, Mike Bowe, DJ Johnson, J'Dan Burnett

Walker and Camp have a number of talented players in the room on the defensive line for the 2022 season.

The one question that will need to be answered is who will get to the quarterback at a high level and help out the back end of the defense.

DeShon Hall finished 2021 with 2.5 sacks and is the leading returner in that category.

Hall, along with Keivie Rose will be looked to for leadership up front throughout the season.

Mykol Clark, Tristan Allen, Rasheed Lyles, and DJ Jackson have all played a substantial amount of football in a Bulldog uniform and will be looked to for more production in Scott Power's defense.

Kershawn Fisher is entering year three at Louisiana Tech and is up to 240 pounds at his outside linebacker position. Fisher has shown flashes of ability to rush the passer in the past and might be an x-factor in that category in 2022.

Joe Mason is another young defensive end/outside linebacker that flashed ability at times as a pass rusher a season ago.

Mike Bowe (New Mexico State), DJ Johnson (Illinois), and Omar Sims (Jacksonville State) transferred into the program in the off-season.

Bowe is a fifth-year senior that should play a role as a pass rusher in certain spots.

Final Thoughts

Louisiana Tech allowed 34 points per game in 2021 and the defensive line's lack of ability to create havoc in the backfield could be pointed to as a big reason for that.

The unit only accumulated 20 sacks in 12 games last season.

Defensive tackle also possesses a number of question marks from a depth standpoint beyond Rose, Lyles, and Jackson.

Forcing loss yardage plays in the backfield will be essential for a Bulldog defense that will be breaking in a number of new faces at all three levels this season.

Finding the right combination up front will be a key for Scott Power, Anthony Camp, and Casey Walker throughout fall camp.

