BleedTechBlue.com is GAME DAY CENTRAL throughout the 2022 Louisiana Tech football season.

Louisiana Tech will travel to Miami for a Conference USA match-up with FIU on Friday night.

The Bulldogs are 4-0 all-time against the Panthers.

Louisiana Tech Head Coach: Sonny Cumbie (2-5 in 1st season at LA Tech)

FIU Head Coach: Mike MacIntyre (3-4 in 1st season at FIU, 49-69 overall in 10 seasons)

Where to watch? How to listen?

Match-Up: Louisiana Tech (2-5, 1-2) @ FIU (3-4, 1-2)

When: October 28, 2022 at 7 PM

Where: FIU Football Stadium in Miami, FL

TV Network: CBS Sports Network

Radio Network: KXKZ 107.5 FM

Postgame Coverage: KXKZ 107.5 FM (The Louisiana Tech postgame call-in show, call in and give your thoughts on the 'Dogs! We'll take your calls at 800-730-8031.)

Miss any of our coverage this week? Check it out right here:

The 3-2-1 | LA Tech falls in OT to Rice, travels to FIU on Friday

Stat Attack | FIU

Weekly Press Conference | FIU

Game Week Practice Report | FIU

BTB Radio | Rice Recap, FIU Preview w/ Eric Henry, Matulia on Diamond Dogs

NFL Update | Woods, Sneed, & Robertson continue to impress in Week 7

Scouting FIU QB Grayson James

Game Week Practice Report #2 | FIU

Inside the Numbers | LA Tech vs FIU

Score Predictions | LA Tech vs FIU

Keys to Victory | FIU

GAME THREAD | LA Tech vs FIU

Following the game, we will breakdown the snap count totals on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball + take a look at Pro Football Focus Player Grades for each player and much more!

---

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month! We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech Athletics!