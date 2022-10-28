GAME DAY CENTRAL | LA Tech vs FIU
BleedTechBlue.com is GAME DAY CENTRAL throughout the 2022 Louisiana Tech football season.
Louisiana Tech will travel to Miami for a Conference USA match-up with FIU on Friday night.
The Bulldogs are 4-0 all-time against the Panthers.
Louisiana Tech Head Coach: Sonny Cumbie (2-5 in 1st season at LA Tech)
FIU Head Coach: Mike MacIntyre (3-4 in 1st season at FIU, 49-69 overall in 10 seasons)
Where to watch? How to listen?
Match-Up: Louisiana Tech (2-5, 1-2) @ FIU (3-4, 1-2)
When: October 28, 2022 at 7 PM
Where: FIU Football Stadium in Miami, FL
TV Network: CBS Sports Network
Radio Network: KXKZ 107.5 FM
Postgame Coverage: KXKZ 107.5 FM (The Louisiana Tech postgame call-in show, call in and give your thoughts on the 'Dogs! We'll take your calls at 800-730-8031.)
Following the game, we will breakdown the snap count totals on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball + take a look at Pro Football Focus Player Grades for each player and much more!
---
