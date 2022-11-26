GAME DAY CENTRAL | LA Tech vs UAB
Louisiana Tech will wrap up its 2022 season at home against UAB on Saturday afternoon.
Louisiana Tech Head Coach: Sonny Cumbie (3-8 in 1st season at LA Tech)
UAB Interim Head Coach: Bryant Vincent (5-6 in 1st season at UAB)
Where to watch? How to listen?
Match-Up: Louisiana Tech (3-8, 2-5) vs UAB (5-6, 3-4)
When: November 26, 2022 at 2:30 PM
Where: Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, LA
TV Network: CBS Sports Network
Radio Network: KXKZ 107.5 FM
Postgame Coverage: KXKZ 107.5 FM (The Louisiana Tech postgame call-in show, call in and give your thoughts on the 'Dogs! We'll take your calls at 800-730-8031.)
Following the game, we will breakdown the snap count totals on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball + take a look at Pro Football Focus Player Grades for each player and much more!
---
