Louisiana Tech will wrap up its 2022 season at home against UAB on Saturday afternoon.

Louisiana Tech Head Coach: Sonny Cumbie (3-8 in 1st season at LA Tech)

UAB Interim Head Coach: Bryant Vincent (5-6 in 1st season at UAB)

Where to watch? How to listen?

Match-Up: Louisiana Tech (3-8, 2-5) vs UAB (5-6, 3-4)

When: November 26, 2022 at 2:30 PM

Where: Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, LA

TV Network: CBS Sports Network

Radio Network: KXKZ 107.5 FM

Postgame Coverage: KXKZ 107.5 FM (The Louisiana Tech postgame call-in show, call in and give your thoughts on the 'Dogs! We'll take your calls at 800-730-8031.)

Following the game, we will breakdown the snap count totals on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball + take a look at Pro Football Focus Player Grades for each player and much more!

---

