GAME PREVIEW | LA Tech vs ODU

Louisiana Tech (2-5, 1-2) will travel to Norfolk, VA for a match-up with Old Dominion (1-6, 0-3) on Saturday afternoon.

Game Time | 2:30 PM

TV/Radio Network | CBS Sports Network/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, VA

Series History | LA Tech leads 7-2

Betting Line | LA Tech -4, O/U 52.5

LA Tech HC | Skip Holtz (151-117 in 21 seasons as a HC, 63-46 in 9 seasons at Louisiana Tech)

ODU HC | Ricky Rahne (1-6 in 2 seasons as a HC *ODU did not play football in his first season in 2020, 1-6 in 2 seasons at ODU)

Scouting the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Louisiana Tech dropped its third consecutive game against UTSA this past Saturday.

In the defeat, Tech was limited to 16 points offensively, only averaged 2.1 yards per carry and committed 3 turnovers.

The one bright for the Bulldogs was that Marcus Williams and Keyon Henry-Brooks combined for 143 totals yards on 21 touches from the running back position.

Defensively, Tyler Grubbs led Tech with 8 tackles and 1 TFL.

Tech is now 2-5 overall and 1-2 in C-USA play.

The 2-5 start marks Tech's worst start in Skip Holtz's 9 years as the Bulldogs HC.

In order to get bowl eligible for an 8th straight year, Tech must win 4 of its 5 remaining games.

Scouting the ODU Monarchs

ODU enters the match-up with Louisiana Tech off a bye on October 23rd.

Ricky Rahne's squad is 0-3 in C-USA play. ODU lost its first 2 games in league play by 7 points before a 23-point defeat to Western Kentucky on October 16th.

Blake Watson leads the Monarchs offense with 443 yards rushing and 2 TDs.

Defensively, Ryan Henry leads a defense that is allowing 31 points per game. Henry has 46 tackles in 7 games.

Inside the Numbers