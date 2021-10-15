GAME PREVIEW | LA Tech vs UTEP

Louisiana Tech (2-3, 1-0) will travel to El Paso, TX for a conference match-up with UTEP (5-1, 2-0) on Saturday night.

Game Time | 8:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Sun Bowl in El Paso, TX

Series History | LA Tech leads 14-2-1

Betting Line | LA Tech -6.5, O/U 55.5

LA Tech HC | Skip Holtz (151-115 in 21 seasons as a HC, 63-44 in 8+ seasons at Louisiana Tech)

UTEP HC | Dana Dimel (40-69 in 9 seasons as a HC, 10-28 in 3+ seasons at UTEP)

Scouting the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Louisiana Tech enters its match-up with UTEP coming off a bye week on October 9th.

In Tech's previous game against #23 NC State on October 2nd, the Bulldogs fell to the Wolfpack 34-27.

In the defeat, Tech QB Austin Kendall piled up 412 total yards and 3 TDs.

In four games in 2021, Kendall has 1,347 total yards and 13 TDs for the Bulldogs.

Tech's offense was able to put up 480 total yards against an NC State defense that ranked 6th nationally entering the contest.

Defensively, Trey Baldwin led Tech will 11 tackles and 1 TFL in the defeat.

Baldwin currently leads the Bulldog defense with 39 tackles, 3 TFL and 1 INT.

Scouting the UTEP Miners

UTEP enters the match-up this weekend off of a 26-13 win at Southern Miss last weekend.

The Miners are off to a 5-1 start after having won only 5 games in the previous 4 years combined.

Jacob Cowing leads the Miners offense with 26 catches for 609 yards and 4 TDs.

DE Praise Amaewhule is the player to watch on the defensive side of the ball for the Miners.

The Katy, TX native has 22 tackles, 8 TFL and 4 sacks through his first six games in 2021.

Inside the Numbers