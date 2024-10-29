Advertisement

BTB Radio | UTEP Recap, Stoehr on Techsters, Sorrells on Sam Houston State

Crisp show on Wednesday night.

 • Ben Carlisle
PFF Player Grades & Snap Count Totals | LA Tech Offense vs UTEP

Stacking W's.

 • Ben Carlisle
PFF Player Grades & Snap Count Totals | LA Tech Defense vs UTEP

Dogs earned a W on Tuesday night.

 • Ben Carlisle
GAMEDAY CENTRAL | LA Tech vs UTEP

GAMEDAY CENTRAL | LA Tech vs UTEP

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM between the 'Dogs and Miners on Tuesday night.

 • Ben Carlisle
Three Keys to Victory | UTEP

Three Keys to Victory | UTEP

Tech desperately needs to get back in the win column after a poor showing in Las Cruces.

 • Evan Spencer

Published Oct 29, 2024
GAMEDAY CENTRAL | LA Tech vs Sam Houston State
Ben Carlisle  •  BleedTechBlue
@BCarlisle37

BleedTechBlue.com is GAMEDAY CENTRAL throughout the 2024 Louisiana Tech football season.

Louisiana Tech will travel to Sam Houston State for a Conference USA matchup on Tuesday night.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM.

Where to watch? How to listen?

Match-Up | Louisiana Tech (3-4, 2-2) @ Sam Houston State (6-2, 3-1)

When | October 29, 2024

Where | Bowers Stadium in Huntsville, TX

TV Network | ESPNU

Radio Network | KXKZ 107.5 FM

Postgame Coverage: KXKZ 107.5 FM (The Louisiana Tech postgame call-in show, call in and give your thoughts on the 'Dogs! We'll take your calls at 800-730-8031.)

About the Two Teams

Louisiana Tech HC | Sonny Cumbie (9-22, 3rd season)

Sam Houston State HC | K.C. Keeler (94-38, 11th season)

LA Tech Statistical Leaders | QB Evan Bullock (1,038 yards passing, 9 TDs), RB Omiri Wiggins (47 carries, 165 yards rushing, 1 TD), WR Tru Edwards (38 catches for 486 yards, 4 TDs), LB Zach Zimos (47 tackles, 3 TFL), LB Kolbe Fields (52 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 INT)

Sam Houston State Statistical Leaders | QB Hunter Watson (987 yards passing, 9 TDs, 5 INTs), RB DJ McKinney (79 carries, 422 yards rushing, 3 TDs), WR Qua'Vez Humphreys (16 catches for 309 yards, 4 TDs), S Caleb Weaver (52 tackles, 3 TFL, 3 INT), LB Trey Fields (47 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 sack)

Miss any of our coverage this week? Check it out right here:

The 3-2-1 | LA Tech defeats UTEP, travels to Sam Houston State on Tuesday

BTB Radio | UTEP Recap, Stoehr on Lady Techsters, Sorrells previewing Sam Houston State

Stat Attack | Sam Houston State

Scouting Sam Houston State QB Hunter Watson

Weekly Press Conference | Sam Houston State Game Week

Starter Comparison | LA Tech vs Sam Houston State

Score Predictions | LA Tech vs Sam Houston State

LA Tech Depth Chart vs Sam Houston State

Betting Preview | LA Tech vs Sam Houston State

Three Keys to Victory | Sam Houston State

GAME THREAD | LA Tech vs Sam Houston State

Following the game, we will breakdown the snap count totals on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball + take a look at Pro Football Focus Player Grades for each player and much more!

