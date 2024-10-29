GAMEDAY CENTRAL | LA Tech vs Sam Houston State

in other news
BTB Radio | UTEP Recap, Stoehr on Techsters, Sorrells on Sam Houston State
Crisp show on Wednesday night.
PFF Player Grades & Snap Count Totals | LA Tech Defense vs UTEP
Dogs earned a W on Tuesday night.
GAMEDAY CENTRAL | LA Tech vs UTEP
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM between the 'Dogs and Miners on Tuesday night.
Three Keys to Victory | UTEP
Tech desperately needs to get back in the win column after a poor showing in Las Cruces.
in other news
BTB Radio | UTEP Recap, Stoehr on Techsters, Sorrells on Sam Houston State
Crisp show on Wednesday night.
PFF Player Grades & Snap Count Totals | LA Tech Defense vs UTEP
Dogs earned a W on Tuesday night.
BleedTechBlue.com is GAMEDAY CENTRAL throughout the 2024 Louisiana Tech football season.
Louisiana Tech will travel to Sam Houston State for a Conference USA matchup on Tuesday night.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM.
Where to watch? How to listen?
Match-Up | Louisiana Tech (3-4, 2-2) @ Sam Houston State (6-2, 3-1)
When | October 29, 2024
Where | Bowers Stadium in Huntsville, TX
TV Network | ESPNU
Radio Network | KXKZ 107.5 FM
Postgame Coverage: KXKZ 107.5 FM (The Louisiana Tech postgame call-in show, call in and give your thoughts on the 'Dogs! We'll take your calls at 800-730-8031.)
About the Two Teams
Louisiana Tech HC | Sonny Cumbie (9-22, 3rd season)
Sam Houston State HC | K.C. Keeler (94-38, 11th season)
LA Tech Statistical Leaders | QB Evan Bullock (1,038 yards passing, 9 TDs), RB Omiri Wiggins (47 carries, 165 yards rushing, 1 TD), WR Tru Edwards (38 catches for 486 yards, 4 TDs), LB Zach Zimos (47 tackles, 3 TFL), LB Kolbe Fields (52 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 INT)
Sam Houston State Statistical Leaders | QB Hunter Watson (987 yards passing, 9 TDs, 5 INTs), RB DJ McKinney (79 carries, 422 yards rushing, 3 TDs), WR Qua'Vez Humphreys (16 catches for 309 yards, 4 TDs), S Caleb Weaver (52 tackles, 3 TFL, 3 INT), LB Trey Fields (47 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 sack)
Miss any of our coverage this week? Check it out right here:
The 3-2-1 | LA Tech defeats UTEP, travels to Sam Houston State on Tuesday
BTB Radio | UTEP Recap, Stoehr on Lady Techsters, Sorrells previewing Sam Houston State
Stat Attack | Sam Houston State
Scouting Sam Houston State QB Hunter Watson
Weekly Press Conference | Sam Houston State Game Week
Starter Comparison | LA Tech vs Sam Houston State
Score Predictions | LA Tech vs Sam Houston State
LA Tech Depth Chart vs Sam Houston State
Betting Preview | LA Tech vs Sam Houston State
Three Keys to Victory | Sam Houston State
GAME THREAD | LA Tech vs Sam Houston State
---
Following the game, we will breakdown the snap count totals on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball + take a look at Pro Football Focus Player Grades for each player and much more!
Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month! We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech Athletics!
- OLB
- WR
- S
- WR
- OLB
- PRO
- ILB
- WR
- WDE
- OG