BleedTechBlue - LA Tech to start Spring Practice Friday

Louisiana Tech will get spring practice underway Friday afternoon.

Skip Holtz will be entering his 9th season as the HC of the Bulldogs. Holtz is 61-41 during his tenure at Tech.

The Bulldogs finished the 2020 season at 5-5 overall and dropped the New Orleans Bowl to Georgia Southern 38-3.

New Coaches join the Program

Since the season ended, Holtz has seen three assistant coaches depart the staff.

OL coach Robert McFarland (mutual parting of ways), LB coach Brian Gamble (Co-DC at Texas State), and DB coach Jeff Burris (CB coach at UL-Lafayette) have all departed.

Holtz has replaced two of the three to this point.

Dave DeGuglielmo was hired in February to coach the offensive line. Coach "Guge" has spent the last 17 years in the NFL as an offensive line coach where he won two Super Bowl rings.

Perry Carter was also hired in February to coach the cornerbacks. Carter comes to Louisiana Tech from ULM. At ULM, Corey Straughter was named a 2nd-team All-American under Carter's tutelage. Carter also has eight years of NFL coaching experience on his resume.

For detail on who the Bulldogs are expected to tab as the new safeties coach, click here.

What did the Bulldogs do from a recruiting perspective in the off-season?

Louisiana Tech signed seven guys in December before signing two more in February.

For a complete list of all the signees, click here.

Of the nine signees in total, JC OL DeMarcus Gordon and HS OL Carson Bruno will participate in spring practice.

The Bulldogs also added five transfers that will all be in Ruston for spring practice.

RB Marcus Williams Jr (App State), OL Samuel Williams (ULM), CB Baylen Buchanan (Tennessee), CB Elijah Hamilton (Vanderbilt), and S Myles Mason (Arkansas) have all joined the Tech program.

Expect each guy to make immediate contributions in 2021.

What are five key spring storylines that we will be watching at BleedTechBlue?

The "Guge" Effect

How does the QB situation shake out in 2021?

Will the new pieces at DB help turn things around?

DL is young & talented, but who steps up & creates havoc?

Will Tech get its edge back in 2021?

What does the depth chart look like entering the spring?

2021 Spring Practice Depth Chart

