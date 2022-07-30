Fall Camp Preview 2022 | Inside Linebacker/Nickel Linebacker

Louisiana Tech is slated to open fall camp for the 2022 football season on Wednesday, August 3rd.

After finishing the 2021 season at 3-9 overall, Bulldog fans are feeling refreshed and ready to get eyes on Sonny Cumbie's club this fall.

Scott Power is entering his first season first season as the defensive coordinator at Louisiana Tech and will also coach the inside linebackers and nickels in 2022.

The 2022 ILB Room | Tyler Grubbs, Maki Carabin, Allen Walker, Hugh Davis, Kalen Villanueva, Zy Ford

The 2022 Nickel LB Room | Khiry Morrison, Cecil Singleton, Joriell Washington, Taz Marshall, Eric Barnes

Louisiana Tech will return Tyler Grubbs, Maki Carabin, and Allen Walker at inside linebacker position for 2022.

All Grubbs has done during his two-year career at Louisiana Tech is pile up 193 tackles and 19.5 TFL.

The New Orleans, LA native will be put in more positions to attack the football from his linebacker spot by Power, which should allow for even more effective play.

Carabin had 37 tackles and 4.5 TFL in a reserve role in 2021 and will be expected to play an even bigger role in 2022.

The 2022 season will be an important one for Allen Walker. The Alpharetta, GA native is filled with talent, but after only 23 tackles the last two seasons its time for the production to began to tick up as a redshirt sophomore.

Hugh Davis is a transfer from Boston College that enjoyed a strong spring and will be competing for a starting spot throughout fall camp.

Kalen Villanueva is a transfer from Illinois that will likely provide depth in 2022, while Zy Ford was a part of the 2022 recruiting class.

Looking at the nickel linebacker position, the argument could be made that its the most pivotal position on the defensive side of the ball in this era of college football.

With all of the RPO actions that are seen across the game, the nickel linebacker must have the ability to play in the box to support the run while also being able to play the pass effectively.

Cecil Singletion transferred in from Miami (OH) this summer and will provide experience at the position for the 'Dogs.

Singleton had 76 tackles and 4 TFL during his career with the Redhawks and will have 2 years of eligibility remaining.

Beyond Singleton, Louisiana Tech will be looking for a player to emerge and earn playing time at the position.

Khiry Morrison was signed in 2019 but has battle injuries throughout much of his career, while Joriell Washington redshirted at Illinois in 2021 and will be looking to earn playing time for the first time in his career.

Taz Marshall played a role on special teams a season ago and could possibly expand his role on defense this fall.

Final Thoughts

Linebacker has a chance to be a position of strength on defense for the Bulldogs in 2022.

Tyler Grubbs is the name that creates all the buzz, but Maki Carabin, Allen Walker, Hugh Davis, and Cecil Singleton will be the key pieces if the unit is to reach its fullest potential.

