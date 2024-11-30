GAMEDAY CENTRAL | LA Tech vs Kennesaw State

BleedTechBlue.com is GAMEDAY CENTRAL throughout the 2024 Louisiana Tech football season.
Louisiana Tech will host Kennesaw State in its final game of the 2024 season.
Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 PM.
Where to watch? How to listen?
Match-Up | LA Tech (4-7) @ Kennesaw State (2-9)
When | November 30, 2024
Where | Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, LA
TV Network | ESPN+
Radio Network | KXKZ 107.5 FM
Postgame Coverage: KXKZ 107.5 FM (The Louisiana Tech postgame call-in show, call in and give your thoughts on the 'Dogs! We'll take your calls at 800-730-8031.)
About the Two Teams
Louisiana Tech HC | Sonny Cumbie (10-25, 3rd season)
Kennesaw State HC | Chandler Burks (1-1, interim coach)
LA Tech Statistical Leaders | QB Evan Bullock (1,708 yards passing, 14 TDs & 2 INTs), RB Omiri Wiggins (86 carries, 358 yards rushing, 1 TD), WR Tru Edwards (67 catches for 813 yards, 6 TDs), LB Kolbe Fields (71 tackles, 9 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 INT), LB Zach Zimos (63 tackles, 4.5 TFL),
Kennesaw State Statistical Leaders | QB Davis Bryson (1,407 yards passing, 6 TDs & 10 INTs), RB Michael Benefield (129 carries for 506 yards rushing, 5 TDs), WR Blake Bohannon (23 catches for 280 yards), LB Donelius Johnson (82 tackles, 9 TFL, 3.5 sacks), S Sidney Porter (66 tackles, 4.5 TFL)
Miss any of our coverage this week? Check it out right here:
The 3-2-1 | Bulldogs fall to Arkansas, return home to face Kennesaw State
BTB Radio | Arkansas Recap, Kennesaw State preview, Dunkin' Dogs are HOT
Scouting Kennesaw State QB Davis Bryson
Weekly Press Conference | Kennesaw State Game Week
Starter Comparison | LA Tech vs Kennesaw State
Score Predictions | LA Tech vs Kennesaw State
Betting Preview | LA Tech vs Kennesaw State
Three Keys to Victory | Kennesaw State
GAME THREAD | LA Tech vs Kennesaw State
Following the game, we will breakdown the snap count totals on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball + take a look at Pro Football Focus Player Grades for each player and much more!
