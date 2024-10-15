GAMEDAY CENTRAL | LA Tech vs New Mexico State

BleedTechBlue.com is GAMEDAY CENTRAL throughout the 2024 Louisiana Tech football season.

Louisiana Tech will travel to New Mexico State from some midweek Conference USA action on Tuesday night.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 PM.

Where to watch? How to listen?

Match-Up | Louisiana Tech (2-3, 1-1) @ New Mexico State (1-5, 0-3)

When | October 15, 2024

Where | Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces, NM

TV Network | ESPNU

Radio Network | KXKZ 107.5 FM

Postgame Coverage: KXKZ 107.5 FM (The Louisiana Tech postgame call-in show, call in and give your thoughts on the 'Dogs! We'll take your calls at 800-730-8031.)