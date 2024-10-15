GAMEDAY CENTRAL | LA Tech vs New Mexico State

BleedTechBlue.com is GAMEDAY CENTRAL throughout the 2024 Louisiana Tech football season.
Louisiana Tech will travel to New Mexico State from some midweek Conference USA action on Tuesday night.
Kickoff is scheduled for 8 PM.
Where to watch? How to listen?
Match-Up | Louisiana Tech (2-3, 1-1) @ New Mexico State (1-5, 0-3)
When | October 15, 2024
Where | Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces, NM
TV Network | ESPNU
Radio Network | KXKZ 107.5 FM
Postgame Coverage: KXKZ 107.5 FM (The Louisiana Tech postgame call-in show, call in and give your thoughts on the 'Dogs! We'll take your calls at 800-730-8031.)
About the Two Teams
Louisiana Tech HC | Sonny Cumbie (8-21, 3rd season)
New Mexico State HC | Tony Sanchez (1-45, 1st season)
LA Tech Statistical Leaders | QB Evan Bullock (557 yards passing, 6 TDs), RB Omiri Wiggins (27 carries, 108 yards rushing), WR Tru Edwards (23 catches for 335 yards, 2 TDs), LB Zach Zimos (39 tackles, 2.5 TFL), LB Kolbe Fields (31 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 INT)
New Mexico State Statistical Leaders | QB Parker Awad (363 yards passing, 3 TDs & 3 INTs), RB Seth McGowan (73 carries for 401 yards rushing, 2 TDs), WR PJ Johnson III (9 catches for 156 yards, 1 TD), LB Tyler Martinez (43 tackles, 1.5 TFL), S Da'Marcus Crosby (36 tackles, 1 TFL)
Following the game, we will breakdown the snap count totals on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball + take a look at Pro Football Focus Player Grades for each player and much more!
